就業機會
Assistant Manager, IT Monitor (B2B Sales)
[輸入代碼 : Hong Kong]
R&D
03/10/2022 ~ 31/12/2022
Date posted: 03/10/2022
Responsibilities:
- Responsible for LG IT Monitors Cloud Solution business to both B2B/SI channels development in Hong Kong & Macau markets
- Take care of B2B pipeline management
- Explore partnership with SI to end user for monitors to expand B2B opportunity
- Prepare monthly/quarterly/yearly forecast to meet company’s target & analysis for channel sell out to review promotion plan
- Work closely with product manager for PRM selection, promotion & price setting to achieve company goals
Requirements:
- Degree holder with 3 years of experience in IT industry
- Good knowledge on relevant product
- Good relationship with major partners
- Accurate analysis and good negotiation skills
- Aggressive with sales driven mindset to achieve company’s target & KPI