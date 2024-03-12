We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MFH63603702
1 匹 分體式冷氣機 (室內機) 清潔服務
HSN09IPX
LGHP09S
服務範圍：
香港島、九龍、新界及指定離島地區（赤柱、大潭、石澳、淺水灣、西貢、東涌市中心、馬灣及愉景灣 僅限星期一、四、六提供服務）。
有關冷氣機深層清潔服務條款及細則，請參閱 : https://www.lg.com/hk/promotions/air-conditioner-term-conditions/