BBJ1
離子美肌導入儀
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
紫色
-
尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)
39 x 165.5 x 42mm
-
機身重量
185g
美肌功能
-
模式
清潔、導入吸收
-
每個模式時間
3分鐘
-
離子潔淨
有
-
離子導入
有
-
超聲波導入
有
-
熱力幫助滲透
有
其他功能
-
聲音提示
語音指導 / 提示音 / 靜音
-
語音指導語言
英語 / 廣東話 / 普通話
-
LED 指示燈
有
-
按鈕
電源開關, 模式轉換