We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BCK1A
超聲波潔面儀
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
機身顏色
白色
-
尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)
68.7 x 107.6 x 43.1 mm
-
機身重量
180 g
美肌功能
-
運作時間
70秒 / 120秒
-
潔面方式
超聲波震動
-
強度調較
有
其他功能
-
聲音提示
語音指導 / 提示音 / 靜音
-
語音指導語言
英語 / 廣東話 / 普通話
-
LED 指示燈
有
-
按鈕
電源開關, 強度
-
防水
IPX7