BLJ1
彈力提拉緊緻嫩膚儀
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
紫色
-
尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)
39 x 165.5 x 42mm
-
機身重量
196g
美肌功能*
-
模式
全效護理、緊緻、提拉
-
各個模式時間
全效護理: 18分鐘
緊緻 / 提拉: 9分鐘
-
射頻
有
-
紅光LED
有
-
微電流
有
-
震動
有
-
強度調較
有
其他功能
-
聲音提示
語音指導 / 提示音 / 靜音
-
語音指導語言
英語 / 廣東話 / 普通話
-
LED 指示燈
有
-
按鈕
電源開關, 模式轉換
備註
-
*
功能會視乎不同模式而有不同組合。