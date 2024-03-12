We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BWL1
光學淨白緊緻 LED 面罩
(0)
所有規格
基本規格
-
面罩顏色
白色
-
眼罩
金色透視
-
面罩尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)
178.8 x 225 x 89mm
-
機身重量
240g
美肌功能
-
運作時間
9分鐘
-
紅外線
80
-
紅光LED
80
其他功能
-
聲音提示
語音指導 / 提示音 / 靜音
-
語音指導語言
英語 / 廣東話 / 普通話
-
面部感應器
有
-
LED 指示燈
有
-
按鈕
電源開關, 開始/暫停