We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Commercial Lite LX330C
所有規格
型號資訊
-
尺寸
32"
基本規格
-
背光技術
Direct
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
光亮度 (cd/m2)
300
-
動態對比度
1,000,000:1
-
可視角度
178x178
-
視窗速率
60Hz
廣播系統
-
模擬
PAL-I, PAL/SECAM BG/DK, NTSC M(AV ONLY)
-
Digital
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DTMB
-
Cable
DVB-C
影像
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
24p Real Cinema (24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down)
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)
音響
-
音效輸出
10W + 10W
-
揚聲器系統
2.0 ch
-
聲音模式
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
第二代原音
Yes
功能
-
Pro:Centric
Yes (Lite)
-
Remote Diagnosis
Yes
-
Smart Share - MHL
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC 1.3
Yes
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
Yes
-
鎖定
Yes
-
IR Out
Yes (RS-232C)
-
External Speaker Out
Yes (Int /Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), Line out
-
RJP Interface
Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)
-
RJP Compatibility
Yes (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink/CANALL (HDMI CEC))
-
USB
Yes (USB 2.0)
-
USB Auto Play back
Yes
-
Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)
Divx HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3,HE-AAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS
-
USB Cloning
Yes
-
Multi IR Code
Yes
-
Welcome Screen
Yes
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
連接-側面
-
HDMI In
1
-
USB (2.0)
2
-
Headphone Out
1
連接-後方
-
RF 輸入
1
-
影音輸入 (Composite)
1
-
色差輸入(Y/Pb/Pr) + 音效(L/R)
1 (Common w/AV)
-
數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)
1 (Optical)
-
HDMI/HDCP 輸入
1
-
PC 音頻輸入
1 (Common w/Component Audio)
-
RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin) - PC
1
-
RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)
1
-
外置揚聲器輸出 (3.5mm phone jack)
1 (Spk-out 1)
配件
-
Remote type
S-Con
-
Cable
Power cord
-
Manual / ESG
Simple manaul
電源
-
電壓,Hz
100-240V 50/60Hz
-
Max (Watts)
80W
-
Typical (Watts)
60W
-
Energy saving (Min)
45W
-
Energy saving (Med)
25W
-
Energy saving (Max)
20W
-
待機
0.3 W
TOOL DESCRIPTION
-
VESA Compatible
Yes
規定列明 (證書認可)
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CB
-
ETC. (HongKong Energy Label)
1
尺寸
-
尺寸(不連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)
732*437*55.5
-
尺寸(連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)
732*481*207
-
重量 (連底座)
6.2