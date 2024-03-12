About Cookies on This Site

LV340C Series

LV340C Series

43LV340C

LV340C Series

DISPLAY

  • Type

    Direct LED

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL / SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C (Varied by countries)

VIDEO

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)
    * India Only : 6 modes (Standard, Bollywood, Clear Voice, Sports, Music, Game)

FEATURES

  • Installation

    USB Cloning

  • Management

    WOL (Wake on LAN), SNMP, Self Diagnostics, HTNG/HDMI-CEC, IR Out, Multi IR Code

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen/Video, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback+, Crestron Connected® Certified, Time Scheduler

INTERFACE

  • Side

    Headphone Out, HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot

  • Rear

    RF In, AV In, Component In (Audio, RCA5), Optical Audio Out, HDMI/HDCP Input, RGB In, PC Audio Input, RS-232C, RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out

REQUIRED LISTING(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CB

  • Energy Efficiency Labeling (Hong Kong)

    Grade 1

CABINET (UNIT : MM)

  • Vesa

    200 x 200

  • W x H x D / weight (With Stand)

    974 x 625 x 220 / 9.3kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,060 x 660 x 152 / 11.2kg