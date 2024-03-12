About Cookies on This Site

43'' UHD 4K TV

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

43'' UHD 4K TV

43UT801C0CB

43'' UHD 4K TV

(5)
  • 43UT801C0CB 的正視圖連填充圖像
  • 43UT801C0CB 的正視圖
  • 43UT801C0CB 的 -15 度側視圖
  • 43UT801C0CB 的 -45 度側視圖
  • 43UT801C0CB 的 -90 度側視圖
  • 43UT801C0CB 的 +45 度側視圖
  • 43UT801C0CB 的 +15 度側視圖
  • 43UT801C0CB 的頂視圖
  • 從右上方拍攝 43UT801C0CB 的圖片
  • 43UT801C0CB 的底部特寫視圖
  • 43UT801C0CB 的右上角特寫視圖
主要功能

  • 解像度：3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • ThinQ AI
  • HGiG
  • 刺激的體育賽事體驗
  • 將影院體驗帶到家中
更多

4K 超高清智能電視

裝飾有壁爐的客廳牆壁上擺放著大型電視。電視螢幕上呈現出明亮生動的山景和村莊景色。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

4K 超高清解像度帶來生動視覺效果

LG 超高清電視每次都超越您的期望。體驗栩栩如生的畫質和生動的色彩，及比全高清高四倍的像素準確度。

電視螢幕上顯示的景色栩栩如生，彷彿真實呈現在眼前。

ThinQ AI，
智能？ 超乎想像。

LG ThinQ 提升您的電視體驗。於全新主頁，選擇您最愛的語音助手，使用語音操控電視，體驗更加簡單方便。

 

 

* 影像可能會與實際產品有所不同。

* 功能的提供情況可能會因國家/地區而有所不同。

 

 

HGiG，
無限投入遊戲體驗

HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) 可辨識電視的性能與畫質，然後調整 HDR 影像，提供終極的 HDR 遊戲體驗。

刺激的體育賽事體驗

Bluetooth Surround Ready 讓您彷如置身於比賽場邊，身歷其境般感受遊戲。另外，有了 Sports Alert 提示功能，您可隨時掌握最愛球隊的比賽時間。

將影院體驗帶到家中

Active HDR 帶來生動色彩和準確細節，營造更身歷其境般的觀賞體驗。使用多種 HDR 格式 (包括 HDR10 和 HLG)，以原始畫面品質享受您最愛的電影。

列印

所有規格

CONNECTIVITY

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

POWER

  • 待機耗電量

    Under 0.5W

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • 顯示類型

    4K UHD

  • 解像度

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • 背光技術

    Direct

  • 刷新率

    60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • 人工智能倍線技術

    4K Upscaling

  • 人工智能亮度控制

    Yes

  • HDR

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Yes

  • 動態色調配對

    Yes

  • 影像模式

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

  • HGIG 模式

    Yes

  • 電競界面

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (自動低延遲模式)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • 智能語音識別

    Yes

  • 神奇遙控器

    Built-In

  • 手機遙控應用程式

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • 賽事提醒

    Yes

  • 房對房分享

    Yes (Receiver)

  • 家庭設定

    Yes

  • USB 鏡頭連接

    Yes

  • Home Hub

    Yes

AUDIO

  • 聲音輸出

    20W

  • AI 聲學調音

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • 音響系統

    2.0 channel

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • 電視聲音模式分享

    Yes

  • 聲音同步輸出

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • 電源線

    Yes (Detachable)

  • 遙控器電池

    Yes (AA x 2EA)