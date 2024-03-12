About Cookies on This Site

LD455B

規格

支援

LD455B

LD455B

LD455B

(0)
列印

所有規格

型號資訊

  • 尺寸

    32", 42", 47F"(FHD)

  • 平台

    Saturn 7

LCD 屏幕規格

  • 類別

    LCD

  • 解像度

    1920 X 1080

  • 光亮度 (cd/m2)

    450(32)/500(42/47)

  • 對比度

    60,000:1

  • 可視角度

    178x178

  • 反應時間 (G to G)

    8ms

  • 視窗速率

    50Hz

  • 使用時間 (小時)

    60,000

影像

  • 屏幕比例

    16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/ Cinema Zoom/full wide

  • 接口

    HDMI/Component/RF(1080i / 1080p / 720p)

音效

  • 音效輸出

    10W + 10W

  • 音效系統

    單聲道雙擴音器

  • Dolby解碼器

    Yes

  • 環迴立體聲

    Infinite Sound

  • 音效模式

    5 模式(Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)

尺寸

  • 尺寸(不連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)/ 重量(公斤)

    32” : 799 x 506 x 73.5 / 8.1 , 42” : 1023 x 635 x 76.6 / 13.5 , 47” : 1136 x 698 x 76.5 / 17.5

  • 尺寸(連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)/ 重量(公斤)

    32” : 799 x 555 x 207 / 9.1 , 42” : 1023 x 685 x 261 / 15.1 , 47” : 1136 x 757 x 270 / 19.5

軟件

  • EzSign 修改程式

    支援9種語言 (英文, 法文, 德文, 西班牙文, 意大利文, 葡萄牙文, 中文, 韓文),設計樣本(free),自動圖像大小控制, 文字更改, 屏幕保護, 解像度 : 1024 ×768,付送軟件CD

  • 電腦系統要求

    Pentium M or 4 CPU, 512MB RAM, Window XP SP2/Vista/7, 300MB HDD