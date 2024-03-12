We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LD455B
所有規格
型號資訊
-
尺寸
32", 42", 47F"(FHD)
-
平台
Saturn 7
LCD 屏幕規格
-
類別
LCD
-
解像度
1920 X 1080
-
光亮度 (cd/m2)
450(32)/500(42/47)
-
對比度
60,000:1
-
可視角度
178x178
-
反應時間 (G to G)
8ms
-
視窗速率
50Hz
-
使用時間 (小時)
60,000
影像
-
屏幕比例
16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/ Cinema Zoom/full wide
-
接口
HDMI/Component/RF(1080i / 1080p / 720p)
音效
-
音效輸出
10W + 10W
-
音效系統
單聲道雙擴音器
-
Dolby解碼器
Yes
-
環迴立體聲
Infinite Sound
-
音效模式
5 模式(Standard,Music,Cinema,Sport,Game)
尺寸
-
尺寸(不連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)/ 重量(公斤)
32” : 799 x 506 x 73.5 / 8.1 , 42” : 1023 x 635 x 76.6 / 13.5 , 47” : 1136 x 698 x 76.5 / 17.5
-
尺寸(連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)/ 重量(公斤)
32” : 799 x 555 x 207 / 9.1 , 42” : 1023 x 685 x 261 / 15.1 , 47” : 1136 x 757 x 270 / 19.5
軟件
-
EzSign 修改程式
支援9種語言 (英文, 法文, 德文, 西班牙文, 意大利文, 葡萄牙文, 中文, 韓文),設計樣本(free),自動圖像大小控制, 文字更改, 屏幕保護, 解像度 : 1024 ×768,付送軟件CD
-
電腦系統要求
Pentium M or 4 CPU, 512MB RAM, Window XP SP2/Vista/7, 300MB HDD