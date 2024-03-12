About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LX761H Series

規格

支援

LX761H Series

32LX761H

LX761H Series

(0)
列印

所有規格

型號資訊

  • 尺寸

    32"

基本規格

  • 背光技術

    Direct

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • 光亮度 (cd/m2)

    300

  • 對比度 (DFC)

    1,000,000:1

  • 可視角度

    178x178

  • Frame Rate

    60Hz

廣播系統

  • 模擬

    Yes (PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC M)

  • Digital

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DTMB

影像

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • 長寬比

    8 modes (16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

音響

  • 音效輸出

    10W + 10W

  • 揚聲器系統

    2.0 ch

  • 聲音模式

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • 第二代原音

    Yes

功能

  • Pro:Centric

    Yes (Smart)

  • Hybrid Streaming (IP & RF) ※ MultiCast/HTTP Data Carousel

    Yes (IP)

  • Remote Diagnosis

    Yes (IP)

  • RF(1/2Tuner)

    Yes (1 Tuner)

  • Web Browser

    Yes

  • HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM / Flash / HTML

  • EzManager(Simplicity)

    Yes (EzManager 2.1)

  • Commercial Smart Home

    Yes

  • APP. (P:C Smart)

    Yes

  • Magic Remote

    Yes (Accessory)

  • Remote App compatibility

    Yes

  • WiDi (PC to TV)

    Yes

  • Miracast (Mobile to TV)

    Yes

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC 1.3

    Yes

  • Instant ON

    Yes

  • WOL/WoWLAN

    Yes / Yes

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C)

  • External Power

    Yes (RS-232C, 5V/2A or 12V/1A)

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes (Int /Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GRD,L+,R+), 1W with 8Ω), Line out

  • SI Compatible (TVLink Interactivel)

    Yes (TV Link Interactive)

  • WiFi

    Yes (Built-in type)

  • Bluetooth Sound Sync.

    Yes

  • Soft AP

    Yes

  • AP Box ready (IP Over Coax)

    Yes

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    Yes

  • Lock Mode

    Yes

  • RJP Interface

    Yes (RS232C, HDMI CEC)

  • RJP Compatibility

    Yes (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink/CANALL/Bittel (HDMI CEC)

  • USB

    Yes (USB 2.0)

  • USB Auto Play back

    Yes

  • Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    Divx HD, RMVB

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • One Channel Map / Logical Channel Map

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3,HE-AAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM, DTS

  • Motion eye care (Intelligent Sensor)

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen

    Yes

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

連接-側面

  • HDMI In

    1 (2.0)

  • USB (2.0)

    2 (2.0)

連接-後方

  • RF 輸入

    1

  • AV In

    1 (RCA Type)

  • 數碼聲頻輸出 (光學)

    1 (Optical)

  • HDMI/HDCP 輸入

    1 (2.0)

  • RS-232C (D-sub 9pin)

    1

  • LAN Port

    2

  • 外置揚聲器輸出 (3.5mm phone jack)

    2 (Spk-out 1, Volume Control 1)

配件

  • Remote type

    S-Con, Motion RCU(Sold separately)

  • Cable

    Power cord

  • Manual / ESG

    Simple manual

電源

  • Max (Watts)

    75.3W

  • Typical (Watts)

    62.9W

  • Energy saving (Min)

    41.1W

  • Energy saving (Med)

    32.1W

  • Energy saving (Max)

    21.8W

  • 待機

    0.22W

TOOL DESCRIPTION

  • VESA Compatible

    200 X 200

規定列明 (證書認可)

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CB

尺寸

  • 尺寸(不連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)

    734*438*55.3

  • 尺寸(連底座, 闊x高x深, 毫米)

    734*488.6*282.4

  • 重量 (連底座)

    8.2