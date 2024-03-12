About Cookies on This Site

Zero Client All-in-one TERA2 V 系列 24 吋顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

Zero Client All-in-one TERA2 V 系列 24 吋顯示器
24CAV37K-B

24CAV37K-B

Zero Client All-in-one TERA2 V 系列 24 吋顯示器

(0)
IPS

IPS Lifelike Color Expression

Lifelike Color

Lifelike Color

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

Smooth Color Change

Smooth Color Change

UPOE Ready

UPOE Ready

PCoIP

PCoIP

Pivot ＆ Height

Pivot ＆ Height

Pivot

Pivot

PIVOT 90

PIVOT 90

USB 2.0 (x6)

USB 2.0 (x6)

Built-in Speaker

Built-in Speaker

amazon WorkSpaces

amazon WorkSpaces

高效虛擬運算

LG 雲端顯示屏（Zero Client）採用 Teradici® PCoIP 處理器及 VMware 軟件，「PCoIP 虛擬運算」方案營造強大而安全的虛擬運算環境。
列印

所有規格

GENERAL

  • Product Type

    Monitor

PANEL

  • Panel Size (measured diagonally)

    24” (23.8”)

  • Processor

    Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

  • RAM

    512MB

  • Protocol

    PCoIP

  • Networking

    10 / 100 / 1000

  • Color Depth

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.275(H) x 0.275(V) 0.2652 (H) x 0.2652 (V)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1 (Typ) 5,000,000:1 (DFC)

  • Response Time (on/off)

    14ms (GTG)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°/178°

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating, Anti-Glare

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Typ)

    250 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (DFC)

    16.7M

  • Panel Type

    AH-IPS

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080

INPUT(SIGNAL)

  • D-Sub

    Yes

OUTPUT(SIGNAL)

  • DVI

    Yes

  • Others

    10/100 /1000

INTERACTIVE

  • USB 2.0

    6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

INPUT(AUDIO)

  • Mic In

    Yes

OUTPUT(AUDIO)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SYSTEM

  • Networking

    10/100/1000 Ethernet

  • Processor

    Teradici Tera2321 PCoIP Chip

  • Memory

    512MB

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IPS

    Yes

  • 2.0 USB Input (6)

    Yes

  • UPoE available with AUPoE* Adapter

    Yes

STANDARD CERTIFICATIONS

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • RoHS

    Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • USB 2.0

    6 (4 Back, 2 Side)

  • Others

    LAN (Ethernet)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • DVI-I out (Dual)

    Yes

  • D-sub in

    Yes

  • Audio Input (Mic In)

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Yes (5W x 2)

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter (19V DC)

  • Input

    100 ~ 240V

  • Normal On (Typ.)

    24W (Monitor) / 29W (Cloud)

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 5.5W (Cloud)

  • DC Off (Max)

    0.5W (Monitor) / 0.5W (Cloud)

POWER CONSUMPTION(TYPICAL)

  • Watts in on

    24W(D-sub)/29W(PCoIP)

  • Watts in sleep

    0.5W(D-sub)/7W(PCoIP)

  • Watts in off

    0.5W(D-sub)/0.5W(PCoIP)

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (Analog)

    30 kHz ~ 68 kHz

  • V-Frequency (Digital)

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

ANALOG FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency

    30 kHz ~ 68 kHz

  • V-Frequency

    57Hz ~ 63Hz

STAND

  • VESA / Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA)

  • Pivot

    Yes

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt

    -5°(front)/15°(rear)

  • Swivel (Angle)

    90°

  • Height(mm)

    130mm

DIMENSIONS

  • Weight Set (with Stand, Kg)

    5.5

  • Weight Set (without Stand, Kg)

    4.8

  • Set (without Stand, mm)

    569 x 51 x 342

  • Set (with Stand, mm)

    569 x 259 x 390

  • Box weight (Kg)

    7.1

  • Box (mm)

    642 x 194 x 410

ACCESSORIES

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes