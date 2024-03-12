About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Zero Client TERA2 V 系列箱體式裝置

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

Zero Client TERA2 V 系列箱體式裝置

CBV42

Zero Client TERA2 V 系列箱體式裝置

(0)
IPS new

IPS new

Lifelike Color

Lifelike Color

PCoIP

PCoIP

Pivot

Pivot

Pivot 90

Pivot 90

Smooth Color Change

Smooth Color Change

Stereo Speaker

Stereo Speaker

Tilt

Tilt

UPoE Ready

UPoE Ready

USB 2.0 x 6

USB 2.0 x 6

VMWare Ready

VMWare Ready

Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

高效虛擬運算 1

高效虛擬運算

LG 雲端顯示屏（Zero Client）採用 Teradici® PCoIP 處理器及 VMware 軟件，「PCoIP 虛擬運算」方案營造強大而安全的虛擬運算環境。
聯絡方式 1

聯絡方式

如想查詢產品資訊或尋求技術支援，
請聯絡您所在國家或地區的 LG 公司。
若未有列出您所在的國家或地區，
請聯絡最近國家或地區的 LG 公司。
聯絡方式 聯絡我們
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 產品類型

    箱體式裝置

電源

  • 類型

    Adapter(19V DC, wall-type)

  • 輸入

    100 ~ 240V AC

  • Typical (Watts)

    6W

  • Off (Watts)

    0.5W

連接

  • DVI

    Yes(DVI-D 1ea, DVI-I 1ea)

  • Ethernet

    Yes (10/100/1,000)

  • USB

    6 (USB2.0)

  • Mic In

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

解像度

  • D-SUB (Signal-output)

    1920 X 1200 (Max)

  • DVI (Signal-output)

    1920 X 1200 (Max)

OSD

  • 國家 (語言)

    English, French, Germany, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Greek

  • 語言數目

    11

機械

  • 前顏色

    Black Texture

  • 背版顏色

    Black Texture

  • 支架顏色

    Black Texture

  • 底座

    Black Texture

  • 可拆卸底板

    Yes

尺寸／重量

  • 套裝(連底座) (W*H*D) mm

    189.3 * 143.6 * 70.3

  • 套裝(不連底座) (W*H*D) mm

    185.0 * 143.6 * 30.5

  • 掛牆架

    Yes

  • 套裝(連底座) kg

    0.66kg

  • 套裝(不連底座) kg

    0.66kg

標準

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • VESA Mount

    Yes (Wall-mount ready)

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes