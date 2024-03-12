We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XS2C-B
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
IPS M+ (WRGB)
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Brightness
2,750 cd/m2 (Max), 2,250 cd/m2 (Min), 2,500 cd/m2 (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
50,000:1
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (2H), Anti-Reflection Treatment of the Front Polarizer (Reflectance 1.5%)
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
-
Output
DP, External Speaker Out (L/R)
-
External Control
RS232C (In/Out), RJ45
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
11.4 mm (L/R), 13.5 mm (T/B)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1,238.4 x 712.4 x 89 mm
-
Weight(Head)
25.6kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
1,366 x 228 x 800 mm
-
Packed Weight
30.7 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
Yes
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature Range
0°C ~ 45°C (w/o Direct Sunlight) 0°C ~ 35°C (Direct Sunlight)
-
Operation Humidity Range
10%~80%
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max)
220 W / 260 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
RU / CB scheme
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Accessories
Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power Cord, HDMI Cable, Manual (ESG&EIG)
-
Optional Accessories
LSW630 (Wall Mount), KT-SP0, AN-WF500 ** Stand is not available