XE3FS 系列 - 86 吋高亮度戶外顯示屏

XE3FS 系列 - 86 吋高亮度戶外顯示屏

86XE3FS-B

XE3FS 系列 - 86 吋高亮度戶外顯示屏

正視圖連填充圖片

影像出眾　可靠耐用

LG 高亮度戶外顯示屏 86XE3FS 亮度高達 3,000 nits，即使在陽光照射下，仍能輕鬆吸引大眾的注意。另外，顯示屏經過精心設計，可承受各種極端環境變化，穩定地展示內容，為您吸引顧客的目光。

影像出眾　可靠耐用

*所有圖片僅供參考。

即使在馬路旁邊，明亮的戶外環境下，86XE3FS 也能清晰顯示內容。

出眾影像

高亮度

86XE3FS 高亮度戶外顯示屏亮度高達 3,000 nits (Typ.) ，能清晰展示內容，輕易吸引顧客的目光，是戶外顯示屏的最佳選擇。

一名戴著墨鏡的男子正查看顯示屏上的內容。

出眾影像

在佩戴太陽眼鏡下亦可看見

QWP (四分之一波片) 技術讓觀看者即使在佩戴太陽眼鏡的情況下也能看得很清晰。

86XE3FS 不會隨時間而改變面板的亮度。
出眾影像

智能亮度控制

內置 BLU* 感應器持續檢測顯示屏亮度，並根據實際情況，自動調節亮度，確保內容清晰可見。

*背光單元

螢幕能夠根據環境光線來自動調整亮度。

出眾影像

自動亮度控制

屏幕亮度會根據環境光線自動調節。增加亮度以獲得更清晰的影像，而在黑暗中亮度則會降低以配合高效能源管理。

顯示屏能在 -30~50℃ 的環境下正常運作。

可靠的戶外之選

不同溫度下
仍可流暢運作

該顯示屏能在多種溫度下流暢運行，提供卓越的可靠性，並且已通過了 LG 的太陽能負載測試，能夠承受大量熱能。因此，86XE3FS 可安裝在不同戶外環境，即使承受強烈的陽光或其他環境變化，仍能正常運作。

*86XE3FS 在 30% (55°C) 和 99% (40°C) 濕度下進行測試。

顯示屏可防塵、防雨、防雪，並對直射陽光提供防護。
可靠的戶外之選

IP56 設計
帶來安心防護

顯示屏以 IP56 設計封實，令運作更加可靠。這個設計不但防水，亦能抵禦天氣的影響，包括太陽、雨水、雪、塵和風造成的破壞，堪稱戶外設備的必備之選。

*國際防護等級認證 (IP Code) 為機械和電子設備能對防滲、防塵、意外接觸和防水等級進行了分類。
**IP56 表示該產品能有限度防塵，並能抵抗大量高壓水柱噴射。
***CTK 於 2019 年 5 月將 IP56 認證授予 86XE3FS。

顯示屏受到保護，免受外部電力危害。

可靠的戶外之選

電力安全

斷路器位於產品內部，能夠應對電流短路和超額電壓，為產品提供強而有力的保護。設計亦有助預防顯示屏損壞。

來自外部的強烈衝擊力撞擊前方的玻璃時，沒有保護玻璃的顯示屏會破裂，但 86XE3FS 則由於使用保護玻璃，而能夠將損壞降至最低。
可靠的戶外之選

防護玻璃

前方玻璃經過強化和夾層處理，確保以最佳方式保護產品免受戶外極端環境損害，令外在影響*造成的損壞減至最低。

*1,040g 的鐵球從高 60cm 地方跌下，而前方防護玻璃不會破裂；相反在同等程度的衝擊下，普通玻璃會破裂。

*圖片僅供參考。

透過 webOS 平台，可輕鬆安排同時進行多項任務。

智能功效

webOS 智能平台

四核心處理器的系統晶片(SOC) 能夠同執行多項工作，流暢地播放畫面內容，無需使用外置媒體播放機。

另設 webOS 3.0 智能平台，用戶介面簡單直接，應用程式開發工具簡易易用，令用戶更加方便。

用戶可以使用手機和筆記型電腦來監控顯示屏。

智能功效

網絡監控

LG Control Manager* 是一款內置的網路監控程式，可即時檢測各種數據，例如溫度、像素、門、環境光和陀螺儀感應器，用戶可使用此程式隨時進行操控。

*透過 LAN 連接使用

列印

所有規格

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    -30°C to 50°C

  • 操作濕度

    5% to 100%

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

認證

  • ERP / 能源之星

    Yes (EU Only) / No

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller, HDMI Cable, USB Cable, Manual(IG&EIG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, LAN Extension Cable, Cord Grip Rubbers

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    86"

  • 實際解像度

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178 x 178

  • 亮度

    3000 cd/m² (Typ.) / 2800 cd/m² (Min.)

機械規格

  • 邊框闊度

    101 mm (T/B), 135 mm (L/R)

  • 重量（屏身）

    276 kg

  • 包裝後的重量

    310 kg

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1,338 x 2,100 x 187 mm

OPS 兼容性

  • OPS 類別兼容

    No

耗電量

  • 關機

    0.5W ↓

  • DPM

    1W ↓

  • BTU（英國熱單位）

    0 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 0 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • 最大

    1850W

  • 標準

    1450W (Full White)
    680W (IEC 62087)