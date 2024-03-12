We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49MS75A (鏡像顯示屏)
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
48.50 inches(1232.00mm) diagonal
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
300cd/m2
-
對比度
1,000:1
-
動態對比度
150,000：1
-
Color gamut
72%
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
反應時間
8ms (G to G BW)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
視訊 (PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83kHz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
60Hz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz (HDMI, DVI, Display Port)
-
Sync Compatability
Digital
-
Video Input
HDMI1, HDMI2/OPS, DVI-D, Display Port
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1/2
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
連接
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
數碼 (配備 HDCP)
HDMI(2)-OPS, DP(1), DVI-D(1)
-
音效
Yes (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR/Light sensor (1), Pixel Sensor (1)
-
USB
USB 2.0 (1)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
輸出
------------------------------------
-
Digital (with HDCP)
DP (1)
-
外置揚聲器輸出
Yes (1, L/R)
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
邊框寬度
8.4mm (Even)
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
1095.0 X 625.2 X 37.3mm
-
重量
22kg
-
屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸
1095.0 X 699.9 x 298.3mm
-
重量 (屏幕及底座)
23.4kg
-
屏幕、底座及揚聲器 尺寸
1095.0 X 699.9 x 298.3mm
-
重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)
24.2kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
400 x 400
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
DVI-D, HDMI, Display Port, USB, OPS
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (USB Playback)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM Method
No
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off,Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes (PC/DTV)
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes
-
節能
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle ready
-
Internal Memory
16GB(System 4GB + Available 12GB)
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
125W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
95W
-
電源消耗 (DPM)
0.7W (DVI-D, HDMI, DP)
-
關機
0.5W
音響
-
Balance
Yes
-
Audio Power
20W (10W x 2)
-
Speaker On/Off
Yes
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard, New, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
媒體播放兼容性
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes (MP500/MP700), KT-OPSA
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign W/Lite
Yes
-
SuperSign C
Yes
配件
-
包括
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD(Owner's Manual), HDMI Cable
-
可選擇
SP-2100 (External Speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0