SM3B 系列 - 22 吋電子顯示屏
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
21.5"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
250
CONNECTIVITY - INTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (1), HDMI1.4b/HDCP2.2
-
Analog (RGB)
Yes (1)
-
Audio In
Yes (1), RGB
-
External Control (RS232C IN)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (RJ45)
Yes (1)
-
External Control (IR receiver)
Yes (Built-in type)
-
External Control (Pixel Sensor)
Yes (1)
-
USB (USB3.0)
Yes (1)
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
16.3mm (T/R/L/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
510.3mm X 302.1mm X 53.8mm
-
Weight (Head)
3.6kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
100mm x 100mm
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign W
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender