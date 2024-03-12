We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
標準效能SH7DB系列
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
42"
-
面版類型
IPS (PD)
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
700cd/m2
-
對比度
1,300:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
Guaranteed Operating Hour
24 hours
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
連接
-
輸入
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB
-
輸出
DP, Audio, External Speaker
-
外置操控
RS232C (In/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor (Optional)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
邊框寬度
7.4mm (T/R/L/U even)
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
949 x 555 x 32mm
-
屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸
74.04cm x 49.8cm x 30.19cm
-
屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸
949 x 618 x 298mm
-
重量 (屏幕及底座)
13.9kg
-
重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)
14.7kg
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
110W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
60W
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
媒體播放兼容性
-
OPS Type compatible
Yes
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes (MP500/MP700)
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
可選擇
SP-2100 (External Speaker), ST- 200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel Sensor)