標準效能SH7DB系列

規格

支援

標準效能SH7DB系列

42SH7DB

標準效能SH7DB系列

(0)
列印

所有規格

面版

  • 屏幕面積

    42"

  • 面版類型

    IPS (PD)

  • 長寬比

    16 : 9

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (全高清)

  • 亮度

    700cd/m2

  • 對比度

    1,300:1

  • 動態對比度

    500,000 : 1

  • 觀賞角度

    178 x 178

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)

  • Guaranteed Operating Hour

    24 hours

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

連接

  • 輸入

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio, USB

  • 輸出

    DP, Audio, External Speaker

  • 外置操控

    RS232C (In/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor (Optional)

實物規格

  • 顏色

    黑色

  • 邊框寬度

    7.4mm (T/R/L/U even)

  • 屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)

    949 x 555 x 32mm

  • 屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸

    74.04cm x 49.8cm x 30.19cm

  • 屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸

    949 x 618 x 298mm

  • 重量 (屏幕及底座)

    13.9kg

  • 重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)

    14.7kg

環境狀況

  • 運作溫度

    0°C ~ 40°C

  • 運作濕度

    10% ~ 80%

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    內置電源

  • 電源消耗 (一般)

    110W

  • 電源消耗 (智能節能)

    60W

標準 (證書認可)

  • 安全性

    UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", CE, KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

媒體播放兼容性

  • OPS Type compatible

    Yes

  • 外置媒體播放器

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign-w lite

    Yes

  • SuperSign-c

    Yes

配件

  • 可選擇

    SP-2100 (External Speaker), ST- 200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500 (Wi-Fi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA (OPS Kits), KT-SP0 (Pixel Sensor)