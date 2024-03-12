About Cookies on This Site

47WS50

規格

支援

47WS50

47WS50

47WS50

(0)
列印

所有規格

面版

  • 屏幕面積

    47" Class (46.96" measured diagonal)

  • 面版類型

    IPS

  • 長寬比

    16 : 9

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (全高清)

  • 亮度

    700cd/m2

  • 對比度

    1,300:1

  • 動態對比度

    500,000 : 1

  • 觀賞角度

    178 x 178

  • 反應時間 (操作溫度內)

    8 ms

  • Color Depth

    1.06 Billion

  • Color gamut

    72%

  • Life time

    60,000 Hrs

  • Tni

    110℃

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare (Haze 10%)

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

視訊 (PC)

  • Max Input Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Recommended Resolution

    1920 x 1080@60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • H-Scanning Frequency

    30 ~ 83kHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • V-Scanning Frequency

    56 ~ 75Hz(RGB), 60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Pixel Frequency

    148.5MHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port)

  • Sync Compatability

    Separate, Composite, Digital

  • Video Input

    RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port

  • Picture mode

    Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Sports, Game

  • Color temperature

    Warm, Medium, Cool

連接

  • 輸入 (後方)

    ------------------------------------

  • 數字

    HDMI(1), DVI(1), Display Port(1) with HDCP for all input

  • 模擬

    Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

  • 音效

    RGB/DVI-D/AV/Component(3.5Φ 1)

  • 外置操控

    RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR(1)

  • USB

    Yes(1)

  • HDTV Formats

    Component : 720p, 1080i , 1080p HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p

  • 輸出 (後方)

    ------------------------------------

  • Digital

    DVI-D(1)

  • Analog

    Component(1), Composite(1), RGB(1) (Shared with D-Sub)

  • 音效

    外置揚聲器

  • 外置操控

    RS232C(1), IR(1)

  • 音效

    ------------------------------------

  • 平衡

    Yes

  • 音響能源

    20W(10W x 2)

  • 揚聲器開關

    Yes

  • 音效模式

    標準、音樂、影院、運動、遊戲

  • 原音技術 II

    Yes

實物規格

  • 顏色

    黑色

  • 邊框寬度

    11.5mm

  • 屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)

    107.18cm x 61.6cm x 3.1cm

  • 重量

    15.7kg

  • 屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸

    107.18cm x 69.04cm x 29.83cm

  • 重量 (屏幕及底座)

    17kg

  • 屏幕、底座及揚聲器 尺寸

    107.18cm x 69.04cm x 29.83cm

  • 重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)

    17.9kg

  • VESA標準掛牆接口

    400 x 400

特殊功能

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Tile Mode

    Yes, Up to 15 x 15

  • Natural Mode @Tile Mode

    Yes

  • Source Selection

    AV, Composite, RGB, Display Port, DVI-D, HDMI, SuperSign(Option)

  • Brightness/Contrast/Backlight

    Yes

  • Position/Size

    Yes

  • Auto Config/Phase

    Yes

  • Language (OSD)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (USB Playback)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek

  • Language (Manual)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak

  • Language (ESG)

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak

  • ISM Method

    Normal, White Wash, Orbiter, Inversion

  • Advanced

    Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level

  • Time

    Clock, On/Off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off, Automatic Standby

  • Information

    Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address, Homepage

  • Input Label

    Yes (PC/DTV)

  • Auto Power/Source Memory

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • DPM Select

    Yes

  • 節能

    Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • File Play with USB

    Yes

  • PIP/PBP

    Yes

電源

  • 電源供應

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    內置電源

  • 電源消耗 (一般)

    120W

  • 電源消耗 (智能節能)

    85W

  • 電源消耗 (DPM)

    1W(Set Only), 2W(With External Device)

  • 電源消耗 (關機)

    0.5W

標準 (證書認可)

  • 安全性

    UL, cUL, CB scheme, TUV

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A", VCCI, C-tick, CE, KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)

媒體播放兼容性

  • Slot PC compatible (optional)

    Yes

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign Elite -c

    Yes

  • Supersign Elite-w lite

    Yes (Editing, Scheduling, Distribution & Play, Control)

配件

  • 包括

    搖控器、電源線、RGB 線、說明書、ESG、IR接收器

  • 可選擇

    AP-WX60 / AP-WX70 (Wall Mount), SP-2000(Speaker), ST-200T(Stand)