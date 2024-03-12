We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LS73B 49"
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
48.50 inches(1232.00mm) diagonal
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
500cd/m2
-
對比度
1,300:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
色域
72%
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
色彩深度
1.07 Billion
-
反應時間
8ms (G to G BW)
-
表面處理
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
顯示方向
直向及橫向
影像(電腦)
-
最大輸入解像度
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)
-
建議解像度
1920 x 1080@60Hz(HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)
-
水平掃描頻率
30 ~ 83kHz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)
-
垂直掃描頻率
60Hz (HDMI, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS)
-
最大像素頻率
148.5MHz (HDMI, DVI, Display Port)
-
同步兼容
Digital
-
影像輸入
HDMI1, HDMI2/OPS, DVI-D, Display Port
-
影像模式
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1/2
-
色溫
Warm, Medium, Cool
連接方式
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
數碼 (支援 HDCP)
HDMI(2)-OPS, DP(1), DVI-D(1)
-
音效
支援 (1)
-
外部控制
RS232C (1), RJ45 (1), IR/Light sensor (1), Pixel Sensor (1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
HDTV Formats
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
-
輸出
------------------------------------
-
數碼(支援 HDCP)
DP (1)
-
外置揚聲器輸出
Yes (1, L/R)
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
邊框寬度
7.4mm (T/R/L/U even)
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
109.5cm x 63.7cm x 3.2cm
-
重量
15.6kg
-
屏幕及底座(選項) 尺寸
109.5cm x 70.0cm x 29.8cm
-
重量 (屏幕及底座)
17kg
-
屏幕、底座及揚聲器 尺寸
109.5cm x 70.0cm x 29.8cm
-
重量 (屏幕、底座及揚聲器)
17.8kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
400 x 400
特殊功能
-
溫度感應
支援
-
自動亮度感應
支援
-
平鋪模式
支援, 最大為 15 x 15
-
自然影像平鋪
支援
-
輸入源選擇
DVI-D, HDMI, Display Port, USB, OPS
-
亮度/對比/背光燈
支援
-
語言(OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
語言(USB播放)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
語言(選單)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
語言(ESG)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak
-
ISM 方式
No
-
進階
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Clear White, Skin Color, Noise Reduction, Digital Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level
-
時間
Clock, On/Off Timer, Power on Delay, Auto Off,Automatic Standby
-
資訊
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, Homepage
-
輸入標貼
支援 (PC/DTV)
-
自動電源/來源記憶
Yes
-
按鍵鎖
支援
-
DPM 選擇
支援
-
省電模式
Yes (Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
智能省電
支援
-
USB/SD卡/內置記憶體檔案播放
支援
-
Wi-Fi
Dongle ready
-
內置記憶體
16GB(System 4GB + Available 12GB)
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0 °C 至 40 °C
-
運作濕度
10 % 至 80 %
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
電源系統
內置電源
-
耗電量 (一般)
125W
-
耗電量 (智能省電)
90W
-
耗電量 (DPM)
0.7W (DP)
-
關機
0.5W
音效
-
平衡
支援
-
音效輸出力
20W (10W x 2) for External Speaker
-
揚聲器開/關
支援
-
Clear Voice II
支援
-
音效模式
標準、新聞、音樂、電影、運動、遊戲
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / 支援 (能源之星 6.0)
媒體播放兼容性
-
兼容OPS PC (選購)
支援
-
外置媒體播放器
支援 (MP500/MP700)
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign W/Lite
支援
-
SuperSign C
支援
配件
-
包括
Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, IR/Light sensor receiver, CD(Owner's Manual), HDMI Cable
-
選購配件
SP-2100(External Speaker), ST-200T, LSW440S, AN-WF500(WiFi USB Dongle), KT-OPSA(OPS Kits), KT-SP0(Pixel Sensor)