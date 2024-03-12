We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Affordable Ultra HD Large Signage 75UM3C
所有規格
基本規格
-
屏幕尺寸
75
-
屏幕類型
IPS
-
比例
16 : 9
-
解像度
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
像素數(H x V x 3)
24,883,200
-
亮度
350cd/m2
-
色域
NTSC: 72%
-
可視角度(H x V)
178x178
-
色彩深度
10BIT, 1.06 Billion
-
反應時間
6ms(G to G)
-
屏幕表面處理
Low Haze 3%
-
屏幕壽命
50,000 Hrs
-
操作時間
24Hr
-
安裝方向
Portrait & Landscape
影像(PC)
-
最大輸入解像度
3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI1,2./DTV) 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI3, DisplyPort), 1920 x 1080@60Hz(DVI, OPS)
-
建議解像度
3840 x 2160@60Hz (HDMI1,2/DTV), 3840 x 2160@30Hz (HDMI3, DisplyPort), 1920 x 1080@60Hz(DVI, OPS)
-
水平掃描頻率
30 ~ 83kHz
-
垂直掃描頻率
23~71Hz
-
像素反應
HDMI1/2: 594MHz, HDMI3: 297MHz
-
同頻兼容
Digital
-
影像輸入
HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3, DVI-D, Display Port, OPS
-
圖像模式
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert, Calibration
-
色溫
Warm50 ~ Cool50 (Sports, Game, APS only)
音效
-
音效
20W(10W x 2)
-
平衡
Yes
-
揚聲器開/關
Yes
-
清晰語音II
Yes
-
虛擬環迴立體聲加強版
Yes
-
等化器
Yes
-
音效模式
Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sports, Game
輸入
-
HDMI
2 HDMI1/2: Support 4K/60Hz & HDCP2.2, HDMI3: Support 4K/30Hz & HDCP1.4
-
DP
Yes(1), HDCP1.3
-
DVI-D
Yes(1), HDCP2.2
-
USB 3.0
1
輸出
-
數碼 (支援 HDCP)
DP x1, 4K@30Hz / HDCP Output available only DP input
-
音效輸出
1
-
RS232C OUT
1
外部控制
-
RS232C 輸入
1
-
RS232C 輸出
1
-
RJ45
1
-
紅外線接收
1
-
像素感應器
1
規格
-
邊框顏色
Black
-
邊框闊度
On: 15.8mm, Off: 14.9mm
-
顯示器尺吋(W x H x D)
1682.37mm x 960.3mm x 39.7mm
-
重量
41.5kg
-
包裝尺吋(W x H x D)
1816mm x 1123mm x 228mm
-
連包裝重量
49kg
-
把手
Yes
-
VESA™ 標準掛牆界面
600 x 400
功能特色
-
溫度感應
Yes
-
輸入選擇
HDMI1, HDMI2, HDMI3/DVI/OPS, DP, USB, SD Card
-
語言(OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
語言(USB播放)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
語言(選單)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
語言(ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM方式
Normal, White Wash, Color Wash, User image, User Video, Orbiter, Inversion, Washing Bar * Scheduling is supported additionally
-
進階
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass color, Gamma
-
時間
Clock, On/Off Timer, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
輸入標籤
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
開機狀態選擇
Standby, PWR, LST
-
操控方式
IR operation, Local key operation
-
DPM選擇
Yes
-
DPM喚醒
Yes (Digital: Clock / Clock+Data selectable)
-
省電模式
Yes(Auto, Minimum, Medium, Maxium, Screen off)
-
USB檔案播放
Yes
-
PIP/PBP
Yes / Yes (2/3/4)
-
內置儲存
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Wi-Fi
802.11n combo built-in
-
USB 複製
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
校正模式
Yes
-
日光節約時間(夏令時間)
Yes
-
同步模式
Time sync, Content sync
-
韌體更新(LAN)
Yes
-
自動設定本地時間
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
內容旋轉
0, 90, 270
-
垂直OSD
0, 90, 270
-
更改密碼
Yes
-
SetID 設定
Manual, Auto
-
變更設定
USB auto Playback
-
鎖定模式
USB
-
故障轉移
USB, Sdcard, RGB, DP, OPS, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign 伺服器設定
SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
媒體分享
Mirroring, SoftAP
-
Beacon
On/Off
-
OPS PC 電源控制
Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0 °C to 40 °C
-
操作濕度
10 % to 80 %
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
供電類型
Built-In Power
耗電量
-
Typ.
160W
-
DPM
0.5W (Displayport, WOL Off)/ 0.7W(Displayport, WOL On)
-
關機
0.5W
標準及認證
-
安全
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
兼容媒體播放
-
兼容 OPS 類型
Yes
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes (MP500/MP700)
軟件支援
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
基本
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable(1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory cover
-
選購
Pixel sensor(KT-SP0), Media player, OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100)