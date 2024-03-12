We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UM3C 系列
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
86"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/㎡)
350
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI(3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0, SD Card
-
Output
DP, Audio
-
External Control
RS232C, RJ45, IR Receiver, Pixel Sensor
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
On: 15.6mm, Off: 14.3mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,926.2 x 1,097.2 x 60.6mm (without logo / handle)
-
Weight (Head)
49kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
2,073 x 1,260 x 292mm
-
Packed Weight
61.1kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400mm
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign W
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign C
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, DP cable (2.6M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover
-
Optional
Pixel Sensor (KT-SP0), Media Player, OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)