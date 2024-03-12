About Cookies on This Site

27 吋觸控嵌入式顯示屏

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

27 吋觸控嵌入式顯示屏

27TNF3K-S

27 吋觸控嵌入式顯示屏

()
  • 27TNF3K 的正視圖連填充圖像
  • 27TNF3K 的正視圖
  • 27TNF3K 的 -45 度側視圖
  • 27TNF3K 的 -90 度側視圖
  • 27TNF3K 的 +45 度側視圖
  • 27TNF3K 的 +90 度側視圖
  • 27TNF3K 的後視圖
  • 27TNF3K 的頂視圖
主要功能

  • 27 吋全高清觸控顯示屏
  • 亮度：300 nit
  • 多點觸控：最多 10 點
  • 介面：HDMI (2) / RS-232C / RJ45 / IR / USB 2.0 Type A / Audio / Touch USB (USB 2.0 Type B)
更多

全新 In-Cell 觸控嵌入式顯示屏
最強客製化顯示屏

在車行中，一名男士正在觸控 TNF3K 以變更汽車在顯示屏上的顏色。

* 此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

纖薄輕巧

In-Cell 觸控嵌入式顯示屏內置觸控功能，無需像一般觸控產品般安裝額外觸控零件 (薄膜)，使邊框更幼、整體設計更纖薄。

傳統顯示屏的觸控感應器設在保護玻璃層和 CF 玻璃及 TFT 玻璃層之間，而 In-cell Touch 的觸控感應器則設於 CF 玻璃層和 TFT 玻璃層之間，而沒有保護玻璃層。

清晰畫質

與一般觸控產品相比，27TNF3K 因無需額外觸控感應器，減低感應器薄膜引致的模糊效果，提供更清晰畫質。

傳統顯示屏上顯示的風景很模糊，但 In-cell Touch 上的圖像很清晰。

靈活設計

透過提供觸控螢幕、顯示屏和 webOS 等整合零件，用家可以根據自己的需要實現自由設計。

已設置 Kiosk 顯示屏和廣告顯示屏等各種使用 TNF3K 的顯示屏。

廣闊可視角度

IPS 面板技術能更有效控制液晶，不論從任何角度都能清楚觀看屏幕。

178 度廣闊視角讓您從任何角度都能看到顯示屏內容。

一位女士正在觸控安裝在低處的 TNF3K。TNF3K 的安裝角度向該位女士傾斜，讓她清楚看見顯示屏內容。

45 度傾斜 (面朝上)
安裝

顯示屏安裝在低處時，通常會傾斜放置，方便用家舒適觀看。考慮到這一點，27TNF3K 支援最多 45 度傾斜的安裝。

用家將十隻手指放在顯示屏上以觸控顯示屏。

10 點觸控

27TNF3K 可以一次過識別多達 10 點的多點觸控，提供更逼真觸感，並透過屏幕提供各種觸控功能。

超卓效能配上 webOS 6.0

webOS 6.0 的 SoC* 及網絡引擎均經過升級，使 27TNF3K 能流暢執行多項任務。LG WebOS 智能顯示屏平台透過易用的 GUI** ，為 SI 或/和開發人員提供簡單的應用程式開發工具，如 SDK (軟件開發程式)、SCAP、應用程式範本，令用家更方便使用。

透過 webOS 平台，可輕鬆安排同時進行多項任務。

* SoC：系統單晶片

** GUI：圖形用戶介面

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    27"

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    Edge

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 實際解像度

    1920x1080 (FHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    300nit

  • 對比度

    1,000:1

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178 X 178

  • 色深（色彩數目）

    8bit, 16.7 Million colors

  • 回應時間

    9ms (G to G)

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Anti glare, 3H(Haze 25%)

  • 壽命

    31,000 Hrs (min)

  • 運作時間（小時/日）

    16/7

  • 縱向/橫向

    Yes / Yes

機械規格

  • 邊框色彩

    Silver

  • 邊框闊度

    7.7/7.7/7.7/9.7mm

  • 重量（屏身）

    4.2Kg

  • 包裝後的重量

    6.2Kg

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    614.9 x 355.3 x 15.1mm

  • VESA 標準安裝介面

    200x100

  • 紙箱尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    707 x 451 x 171 mm

功能 - 硬件

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    8GB(System 5GB + Available 2.48GB)

  • 溫度感應器

    Yes

  • 加速（陀螺儀）感應器

    Yes

功能 - 軟件

  • 操作系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • 故障處理

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes

  • Play Via URL

    Yes

  • 無間播放

    Yes

  • 設定數據複製

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM 方式

    Yes

  • 狀態投遞

    Yes

  • 控制管理員

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI 伺服器設定

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 操作濕度

    10% to 80%

電源

  • 電源供應

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

耗電量

  • DPM

    0.5W↓

  • 關機

    0.5W↓

認證

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A"/ CE / KC

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic, Turkish, Polski

配件

  • 基本

    Power Cord 1.55 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 1.8 M*1, User Manual, QSG, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), RS232C Gender, IR Receiver

專用功能 - 觸控

  • 可觸控對象大小

    Ø6 mm ↑

  • 回應時間（Windows 10 PC 上的「Paint」應用程式）

    90ms ↓

  • 準確度（標準）

    3.5mm±0.5mm

  • 介面

    USB2.0

  • 操作系統支援

    Win 10

  • 多點觸控

    Max 10 Points