TN3F 系列 - 86 吋觸控顯示屏
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
85.6
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)
350
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
8ms(G to G)
-
Life Time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours
16Hr
-
Orientation
Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Video / Audio
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, USB
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out
-
USB
USB 2.0 (2), USB Type C(USB2.0), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type)(2)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
(T/L/R/B) set: 28.8mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1952.6 X 1164.1 X 86.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
66.7 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
2190 X 1470 X 371mm
-
Packed Weight
96.4kg
-
Handle
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
360W / 420W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Built in(10W/Ch)
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, HDMI(3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen(2ea, include battery 2ea), Pen Tip(12ea), Tip Remover(2ea), USB Type-C Cable, Ferrite Core Filter
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
IDB App
Yes
TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS
-
Touch type
In-cell
-
Available object size for touch
Ø5 mm ↑
-
Reponse Time (PC Windows 10)
70ms↓
-
Accuracy
1.5mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
1.85T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
88%
-
Operating System Support
Win7 professional, Win8.1, Win10
-
Multi touch point
Finger : Max 20 Point (Windows), Finger: Max 10Point (webOS), Active Pen : Max 2 Point