65" Class 全覆蓋觸控 KT-T 系列
所有規格
觸控
-
Touch type
IR (Infrared Rays) Spread
-
Available object size for touch
Ø8 mm
-
Scan Time
13 ~ 30ms
-
Accuracy
1mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Tickness
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
85 ± 5%
-
Operating Systme Support
Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1 / Mac OS X (10.7) / Android / Linux(3.9)
-
Multi touch point
Max 10 Point
-
Touch Resolution
1428 x 803
面版
-
屏幕面積
65"
-
Compatible Products
65LS33A
-
亮度
N/A (20% brightness reduction with protection glass)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
連接
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
USB
Yes (1)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
邊框寬度
27.0mm
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
148.55 cm x 85.95 cm x 2.35 cm
-
重量
18.5kg
特殊功能
-
Language (Manual)
English, Spanish, Korean, French
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
USB
-
電源消耗 (一般/最高)
2.5W
軟件兼容性
-
Touch Screen Writing S/W
Yes
配件
-
基本
Manual (Overlay), CD(Writing S/W), Pen (2), Tray, Install Accessories