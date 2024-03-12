About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
47TS30MF

規格

支援

47TS30MF

47TS30MF

47TS30MF

(0)
列印

所有規格

面版

  • 屏幕面積

    47" Class (46.96" measured diagonal)

  • 面版類型

    IPS

  • 長寬比

    16 : 9

  • 解像度

    1920 x 1080 (全高清)

  • 對比度

    1,200:1

  • Color gamut

    72%

  • 觀賞角度

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    1.06 Billion

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating(3H), Anti-Reflection

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

連接

  • 數字

    LVDS(1)

實物規格

  • 顏色

    銀色

  • 邊框寬度

    U: 59mm, D : 17.46mm L : 17.46mm R :106.76mm

  • 屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)

    1165.9mm x 663.27mm x 8.8mm

  • 重量

    4.56kg

電源

  • 電源消耗 (一般)

    6.8W (12V Input)

配件

  • 包括

    CD Manual(1), Book Manual(1)