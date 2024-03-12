We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
47TS50MF
47TS50MF FHD、直向及橫向模式
(0)
所有規格
面版
屏幕面積
46.96 inch (1192.87mm) diagonal
面版類型
IPS
長寬比
16 : 9
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
亮度
6.4% (Typ)
對比度
1,200:1
觀賞角度
178 x 178
Color Depth
16.7 Million
反應時間
9 ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment
Hard coating (3H), Anti-glare treatment (Reflectance < 2 %)
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
連接
輸入
數碼
LVDS(1)
實物規格
顏色
黑色
邊框寬度
U: 39.95mm, D :17.5mm L : 17.5mm R :17.5mm
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
1084.48mm x 653.02mm x 11.2mm
重量
2.9Kg
環境狀況
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
電源消耗 (一般)
6.1 W (Typ.)(12V Input)
配件
包括
CD Manual(1), Book Manual(1)