電視牆顯示屏LV35A
所有規格
面版
-
屏幕面積
47" (46.97" measured diagonal)
-
面版類型
IPS
-
長寬比
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (全高清)
-
亮度
450cd/m2
-
對比度
1,200:1
-
動態對比度
500,000 : 1
-
Color gamut
68%
-
觀賞角度
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
1.06 Billion
-
反應時間
12 ms
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 1%)
-
Life time
50,000 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
視訊 (PC)
-
Max Input Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Recommended Resolution
1920 X 1080@ 60Hz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
H-Scanning Frequency
30 ~ 83 kHz (RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
V-Scanning Frequency
56Hz ~ 75Hz (RGB), 56Hz ~ 60Hz (HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Pixel Frequency
148.5MHz(RGB, HDMI, DVI-D)
-
Sync Compatability
Separate / Digital
-
Video Input
RGB, HDMI, DVI-D, AV, Component
-
Picture mode
Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Sports, Game, Expert1/2
-
Color temperature
Warm, Medium, Cool
連接
-
輸入
------------------------------------
-
數碼 (配備 HDCP)
HDMI(1), DVI-D(1)
-
模擬
RGB(1), Shared Component/AV
-
外置操控
RS232C(1), RJ45(1), IR Receiver(1)
-
USB
Yes (1)
-
輸出
------------------------------------
-
Digital (with HDCP)
DVI-D (1)
-
外置操控
RS232C (1)
實物規格
-
顏色
黑色
-
屏幕尺寸 (寬X高X深)
104.49cm x 59.0cm x 8.99cm
-
重量
16.5kg
-
VESA標準掛牆接口
600 x 400
特殊功能
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Tile Mode
Yes, Up to 15 x 15
-
Natural Mode @Tile Mode
Yes
-
Source Selection
Digital (HDMI / DVI) / Analog (RGB) / Component / USB
-
Brightness/Contrast/Backlight
Yes
-
Position/Size
Yes
-
Auto Config/Phase
Yes
-
Language (OSD)
Korean, Chinese(Traditional), Chinese(Simplified), Japanese, German, English, French, Portuguese(Brazil), Portuguese(Europe), Spanish, Italian, Russian, Swedish(Sweden), Finnish(Finland), Norwegian(Norway), Danish(Denmark), Dutch(Netherlands), Cheskey(Czecho), Greek(Greece)
-
Language (USB Playback)
Korean, Chinese(Traditional), Chinese(Simplified), Japanese, German, English, French, Portuguese(Brazil), Portuguese(Europe), Spanish, Italian, Russian, Swedish(Sweden), Finnish(Finland), Norwegian(Norway), Danish(Denmark), Dutch(Netherlands), Cheskey(Czecho), Greek(Greece)
-
Language (Manual)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Dutch, Kazakh, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Turkish, Czech, Taiwanese, Slovak
-
Language (ESG)
English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portugues, Greek, Polish, Czech, Slovak, Korean, Japanese
-
ISM Method
Normal, Color Wash
-
Advanced
Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Color Gamut, Skin Color, Sky Color, Grass Color, Gamma
-
Time
Clock, On/Off Time, Auto Off, Automatic Standby
-
Information
Model/Type, Software Version, Serial Number, IP Address, MAC Address, Homepage
-
Input Label
Yes
-
Auto Power/Source Memory
Yes
-
DPM Select
Yes (Installation Menu)
-
節能
Yes, Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
File Play with USB
Yes
-
Picture Option
Digital Noise Reduction, MPEG Noise Reduction, Black Level, Real Cinema
-
Power on Delay
Yes (Installation Menu)
環境狀況
-
運作溫度
0°C ~ 40°C
-
運作濕度
10% ~ 80%
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
內置電源
-
電源消耗 (一般)
130W
-
電源消耗 (智能節能)
85W
-
電源消耗 (DPM)
0.7W
-
電源消耗 (關機)
0.5W
標準 (證書認可)
-
安全性
UL / c-UL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A", CE, KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / Yes (Energy Star 6.0)
媒體播放兼容性
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes
軟件兼容性
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
包括
Remote Controller, Power cable, DVI Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, Guide Bracket, Screw