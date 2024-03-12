49 吋（46.96 對角吋）

About Cookies on This Site

規格

49VL5B

所有規格

PANEL

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Screen Size

    49" (48.50" diagonal)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

  • Viewing Angle

    178 x 178

  • Lifetime

    50,000 Hrs

OTHER

  • WARRANY

    3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts and Labor) | Extended Warranties Available

  • UPC

    7 19192 19905 7

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DVI-D, RGB

  • Output

    DVI-D

  • External Control

    RS232C (In/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, USB

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    2.3mm (Left / Top), 1.2mm (Right / Bottom)

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    42.4" x 24" x 3.5"

  • Weight(Head)

    39.3 lbs

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

    47.8" x 30.6" x 10.4"

  • Packed Weight

    50.5 lbs

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400mm

  • Bezel Color

    Black

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Yes

    Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB

  • Energy Star Compliant

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption Typ.

    90W

  • Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving On

    40W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes

  • Slot PC compatible (optional)

    No