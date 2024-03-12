We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49 吋（46.96 對角吋）
所有規格
PANEL
-
Contrast Ratio
1,300:1
-
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size
49" (48.50" diagonal)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 10%)
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
-
Viewing Angle
178 x 178
-
Lifetime
50,000 Hrs
OTHER
-
WARRANY
3-Year Limited Warranty (Parts and Labor) | Extended Warranties Available
-
UPC
7 19192 19905 7
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DVI-D, RGB
-
Output
DVI-D
-
External Control
RS232C (In/Out), RJ45, IR Receiver, USB
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
2.3mm (Left / Top), 1.2mm (Right / Bottom)
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
42.4" x 24" x 3.5"
-
Weight(Head)
39.3 lbs
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)
47.8" x 30.6" x 10.4"
-
Packed Weight
50.5 lbs
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400mm
-
Bezel Color
Black
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Yes
Temperature Sensor, Tile Mode (Up to 15x15), Natural Mode@Tile Mode, Energy Saving, Smart Energy Saving, File Play with USB
-
Energy Star Compliant
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption Typ.
90W
-
Power Consumption-Smart Energy Saving On
40W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes
-
Slot PC compatible (optional)
No