VL5D 系列 - 49 吋 Video Wall
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49" (48.50" Measured Diagonal)
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)
450
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
2.3mm (Left / Top), 1.2mm (Right / Bottom)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1077.6mm x 607.8mm x 89.7mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.8kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
93W
-
Smart Energy Saving
50W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0, US Only)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Link
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws
-
Optional
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)