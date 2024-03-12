We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55 吋(對角 54.64 吋)
所有規格
基本規格
-
屏幕尺寸
55
-
屏幕類型
IPS
-
比例
16 : 9
-
解像度
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
像素數(H x V x 3)
6,220,800
-
亮度
700cd/m2
-
對比度
1,400:1
-
動態對比度
500,000:1
-
色域
0.72
-
可視角度(H x V)
178x178
-
色彩深度
1.06 Billion
-
反應時間
8ms(G to G)
-
屏幕表面處理
55VH7B-B : Hard coating(2H), Anti-reflection treatment of the front polarizer (Reflectance <2%)55VH7B-H :Hard coating(3H), Anti-glare treatment of the front polarizer (Haze 44%)
-
屏幕壽命(Typ.)
60,000 Hrs
-
操作時間
24Hr
-
安裝方向
Portrait & Landscape
輸入
-
HDMI
1, HDMI1.4b/HDCP2.2
-
DP
1, DP1.2a/HDCP1.3
-
DVI-D
1, HDCP2.2
-
音效輸入
1
-
USB(USB3.0, USB2.0)
1 / 1
-
HDTV 格式
HDMI : 720p, 1080i, 1080p
輸出
-
DP 輸出
1, DP1.2a/HDCP1.3
-
音效輸出
1
外部控制
-
RS232C 輸入
1
-
RS232C 輸出
1
-
RJ45 輸入
1
-
RJ45 輸出
1
-
紅外線接收
1
規格
-
屏幕尺吋(闊 x 高 x 深)
1211.4mm x 682.2mm x 86.5mm
-
重量(屏幕)
18.6 Kg
-
包裝尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）
1353mm x 855mm x 263mm
-
包裝重量
25.3 kg
-
把手
Yes
-
VESATM 標準掛牆規格
600 x 400
功能特色
-
溫度感應
Yes
-
傾斜模式
Yes(Up to 15x15)
-
自然拼湊
Yes
-
輸入選擇
RGB, HDMI, DVI, DP, OPS, USB
-
亮度/對比/背光
Yes
-
位置/尺吋
Yes
-
自動設定/相位
Yes
-
語言(OSD)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
語言(USB播放)
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek
-
語言(選單)
English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portugues, Hungarian, Greek, Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Arabic, Indonesian, Korean, Turkish, Czech, Slovak, Taiwanese, Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, Uzbekistan
-
語言(ESG)
English, French, Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, Greek, Czech, Slovak, Ukrainian, Russian, Uzbekistan, Taiwanese, Japanese, Portugues(Brazil)
-
ISM方式
Normal, Orbiter, inversion, White wash, User Image/Video, Washing Bar
-
進階
Clear White, Dynamic Contrast, Dynamic Color, Noise Reduction, Gamma, Black Level, Skin color, Digital Noise Reduction
-
時間
Clock, On/off Time, Sleep Timer, Power on Delay
-
輸入標籤
Yes(PC/DTV)
-
開機狀態選擇
Standby, PWR, LST
-
操控方式
IR operation, Local key operation
-
DPM選擇
Yes
-
DPM喚醒
Yes
-
省電模式
Yes (Off / Minimum / Medium / Maximum / Screen Off)
-
智能省電
Yes
-
USB檔案播放
Yes
-
內置儲存
8GB(System 4GB + Available 4GB)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi Dongle Ready
-
USB 複製
Logo image download, Sent to USB, Receive from USB
-
內容排程
USB, Internal memory
-
校正模式
Yes
-
日光節約時間(夏令時間)
Yes
-
同步模式
Time sync, Content sync
-
PM 模式
Yes
-
韌體更新(LAN)
Yes
-
自動設定本地時間
Yes
-
靜態影像診斷
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
-
網路喚醒
Yes
-
數碼音效輸入
Yes
-
延遲喚醒
0 ~ 255
-
數據透視模式
Yes
-
內容旋轉
0,90
-
垂直OSD
0,90
-
智能自動
Yes
-
更改密碼
Yes
-
SetID 設定
Manual, Auto
-
變更設定
USB auto Playback
-
鎖定模式
USB
-
故障轉移
USB, RGB, DVI, HDMI, Internal Memory
-
SuperSign 伺服器設定
SIgnage name, Server IP setting, Server IP Status
-
媒體分享
Yes
-
Beacon
Yes
-
內置模版
Yes
-
屏幕檢查
Yes
-
OPS PC 電源控制
Sync On, Sync On/Off, Disable
操作環境
-
操作溫度
0 °C to 40 °C
-
操作濕度
10 % to 80 %
電源
-
電源供應
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
供電類型
Built-In Power
耗電量
-
Typ.
220W
-
智能省電
Yes
-
DPM
0.7W
-
關機
0.5W
標準及認證
-
安全
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
能源之星
Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
兼容媒體播放
-
兼容 OPS 類型
Yes
-
外置媒體播放器
Yes (MP500/MP700)
軟件支援
-
SuperSign-w lite
Yes
-
SuperSign-c
Yes
配件
-
基本
Remote Controller, Power cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws
-
選購
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V) OPS Kit(KT-OPSA), HD Base T(EB-B100)