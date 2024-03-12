We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
高亮度 55 吋 Video Wall
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/㎡)
1,500
-
Orientation
Landscape & Portrait
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio Out
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In/Out, IR Receiver In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
2.25 mm (L/T) / 1.25 mm (R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,213.4 x 684.2 x 92.8 mm
-
Weight (Head)
23.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,353 x 855 x 263 mm
-
Packed Weight
36.6 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ./Max
250 W / 280 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
213 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
NA / Yes (Energy Star 7.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Link
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power cable, DP Cable, Manual, IR Receiver, RS-232C Cable, LAN Cable, Guide Bracket, Screws
-
Optional
Wall mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)