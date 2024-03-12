We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
透明 LED 顯示貼
為透明空間傾注新生命
*此頁面所有圖像僅供參考，與實際產品或有所不同。
先進的透明顯示貼
超卓透明顯示
* 檢測亮度或因應不同測試環境而異，包括光度計。
OCR（光學透明樹脂）
直接貼合
OCR（光學透明樹脂）直接貼合
* 基於 OCR 與 OCA 之間的內部比較測試；透明上層穿透測試溫度為 -10˚~ 45˚，濕度為 0 ~ 30%。
* webOS API 將提供予獲授權的系統整合者及開發人員。
ConnectedCare 實時服務
ConnectedCare 實時服務
*ConnectedCare 是 LG Signage365Care 服務的品牌名，其供應情況因地區而異。
所有規格
LED FILM(LAT140GT81)
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
13.7±0.2mm
-
LED Type
R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)
-
Resolution
48 x 36
-
Pixels per Panel
1,728
-
Pixel Density (point/㎡)
5,102
-
Brightness (cd/㎡)
Typ.2,100nit
-
Contrast Ratio
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
≥ 70%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120 x 120
-
Life Time (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)
50,000 Hrs
-
Daily Usage
24h / 7days
-
Warranty
2 years
-
Transparency
Typ 53%
-
Operating Temperature
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)
-
Film Trimming
Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)
-
Color Processing
(9bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)
-
Colors
125,000,000 Colors
-
Color Chromaticity
Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
655 x 492 x 2.9mm
(with front & back protection film)
-
Weight
1kg
-
Power Consumption
37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)
-
Accessory
ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
1ST BEZEL(ACC-14LATB1)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)
-
Weight
0.4Kg
COMMON BEZEL(ACC-14LATB2)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
51.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)
-
Weight
0.3Kg
UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG140U)
-
Resolution
960x540 (1/4 FHD)
-
Interface
Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100m (Cable : CAT5E, CAT6)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 188.7 x 37mm
-
Weight
1.5Kg
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Power Consumption
20 W
SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002)
-
Video (Max. Input Resolution)
DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Interface (Input)
HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (Phone Jacke Type), USB 3.0,
-
Interface (Output)
DP, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm)
293 x193.3 x 40.1mm
-
Weight (Head, Kg)
1.6kg
-
Temperature Sensor
O
-
Light Sensor
O
-
Source Selection
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
Power Consumption
17W
-
CMS S/W
Yes (2.9)
-
Signage365care
Yes (2.7)
-
Accessory
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card
POWER(ACC-LATP1)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
183 x 86 x 28mm
-
Weight
769g
-
Input
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Output
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Color
White
-
DC output cable
14AWG, 1.5m
-
Type
L Type