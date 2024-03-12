We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
透明 LED 顯示貼
透明 LED 顯示貼探索想像空間
安裝在建築物入口玻璃牆上的透明 LED 顯示貼正顯示內容歡迎訪客。某些內容的色彩完美呈現，某些則呈半透明，可以看到 LED 顯示貼後的背景。
華麗變身 氣氛絕佳
透明 LED 顯示貼安裝在建築物一樓玻璃牆上。內容以活潑色彩展現，而同時缺少顏色的部分呈半透明，讓人看到 LED 顯示貼後建築物的內部情況。
先進的透明顯示貼
LG 透明 LED 顯示貼在電源開啟時顯示資訊，在電源關掉時則反映背後的背景。
適合平面及曲面顯示
透明 LED 顯示貼安裝在大樓幾層的欄杆上。即使是彎曲欄杆，也能流暢顯示透明 LED 顯示貼的內容。
所有規格
LTAK140-GW
-
Pixel Pitch
13.7±0.2mm (14)
-
LED Type
R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)
-
Resolution
48 x 36
-
Pixels per Film
1,728
-
Physical Pixel Density(pixels/㎡)
5,102
-
Brightness
Typ.4,000nit
-
Contrast Ratio
≥ 100,000:1
-
Luminance Uniformity
≥ 70%
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
Δu’v’≤0.015
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
120 x 120
-
Life Time (Brightness 50%)
50,000 Hrs
-
Daily Usage
24h / 7days
-
Warranty
2 year
-
Transparency
Typ 53%
-
Operating Temperature
0℃ ~ 45℃ (Instaliling at indoor glass)
-
Curved Installation
2,000 R (Concave and Convex available on Glass)
-
Film Trimming
Yes (horizontal direction according to Bezel only)
-
Color Processing
(9bit) 500/500/500 Level ( R, G, B)
-
Colors
125,000,000 Colors
-
Color Chromaticity
Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.33±0.03
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
655 x 492 x 2.9mm
(with front & back protection film)
-
Weight
1kg
-
Power Consumption
75W per Film
1ST BEZEL(ACC-LTAK14W1)
-
Interface
Input : RGMII
Output : Differential Serial
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
69.4 x 492 x 25mm
-
Weight
0.4Kg
-
Power Consumption
75W(Transparent panel 1EA + First(1EA) & Common(1EA) Bezel kit)
-
Accessory
DC Jack Connection cable(1100mm) 1ea, DC Jack Connection cable(240mm) 1ea Screw 2 type, Gasket Rubber 3 type, Cable hole cover 1 type, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
COMMON BEZEL(ACC-LTAK14W2)
-
Interface
Input : Differential Serial
Output : Differential Serial
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
51.4 x 492 x 25mm
-
Weight
0.3Kg
-
Power Consumption
75W per Film
-
Accessory
DC Jack Connection cable(240mm) 2ea, Screw 2 type, Gasket Rubber 2 type, Cable hole cover 2 type, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG141U)
-
Resolution
960x540 (1/4 FHD)
-
Interface
Input : LVDS
Output : RJ45 x4EA
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100m (Cable type: CAT5E, CAT6)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
293 x 188.7 x 37mm
-
Weight
1.5Kg
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Power Consumption
20 W
-
Accessory
Power cord, LVDS MCX cable, ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card
SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002-T)
-
Video - Max. Input Resolution
DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - HDMI
Input : 1EA
-
Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DP
Input : 1EA
Output : 1EA
-
Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - DVI-D
Input : 1EA
-
Interface - Comm. Port - RS-232C
Input : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)
Output : 1EA (Phone Jack Type)
-
Interface - Comm. Port - RJ-45
Input : 1EA (without LED indicator)
Output : 1EA (without LED indicator)
-
Interface - Comm. Port - IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)
1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation
-
Interface - USB3.0
1EA
-
Interface - LVDS
Output : 1EA
-
Dimension (W x H x D mm)
293 x193.3 x 40.1mm
-
Weight (Head, Kg)
1.6kg
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Light Sensor
Yes
-
Source Selection
HDMI, DVI-D, DP
-
TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Power Consumption
17W
-
CMS S/W
Yes (2.9)
-
Signage365care
Yes (2.7)
-
Accessory
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card
ADAPTOR(ACC-LATP1)
-
Model No.
ACC-LATP1
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
183*86*28mm
-
Weight
769g
-
Input
100~240V, 50~60Hz
-
Output
19.5V/10.8A (210W)
-
Color
White
-
DC output cable
14AWG, 1.5m
-
Type
L Type
-
Accessory
Power Cord, Regulation Book
ONE-BOX CONTROLLER(UNIT + SYSTEM CONTROLLER)(CTAA-140G)
-
Resolution
480x270 (1/16 FHD)
-
Maximum Transmission Length
100m (Cable type : CAT5E, CAT6)
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
333 x186.8 x 40.1mm
-
Weight
1.8.2Kg
-
Video - Max. Input Resolution
HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
-
Interface - Digital (w/ HDCP) - HDMI
Input : 1EA
-
Interface - Comm. Port - RS-232C
Input : 1EA (3.5⌀ headphone jack type)
Output : 1EA (3.5⌀ headphone jack type)
-
Interface - Comm. Port - RJ-45
Input : 1EA
Output : 2EA (1EA to connect film with LED Indicator)
-
Interface - Comm. Port - IR Receiver (w/ Light Sensor)
1EA (Phone Jack Type) : Used for installation
-
Interface - USB3.0
1EA
-
Interface - LVDS
-
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Light Sensor
Yes
-
TPC (Temporal Peak luminance Control)
Yes
-
Motion Eye Care
Yes
-
Power Consumption
30
-
CMS S/W
Yes (3.0)
-
Signage365care
Yes (2.7)
-
Accessory
Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book Warranty Card