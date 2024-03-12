About Cookies on This Site

LED Cinema 電影幕牆

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

LED Cinema 電影幕牆

LAD033F

LED Cinema 電影幕牆

()
主要功能

  • 3.3 mm 像素間距
  • 螢幕比例：4,096 x 2,160（DCI 認證）
  • 最低亮度：48 cd/m²（DCI 認證）
  • 最低對比率：4,000 :1
更多

LG LED Cinema 電影屏幕

真實純黑 展現無限深度

組成 LG LED Cinema 電影幕牆的 LED 個別組件均能呈現無限對比度，影像細節盡現，顯示極致深邃的色彩內容，讓觀眾沉醉於前所未有的非凡觀賞體驗。

真實純黑、無限深度

生動逼真的色彩

大部分影院均採用 DCI-P3 色域規格，但觀眾看到的實際色彩卻可能有所差別。LG LED Cinema 電影幕牆能準確展現電影製作人心目中的色彩，以更加生動地呈現 DCI-P3 色彩。

生動逼真的色彩

影像一致性

LG LED Cinema 電影幕牆有別於使用單一光源的標準投影機，具有獨立發光的 LED 屏幕可維持亮度一致性，不會出現影像變暗或失真等問題，全個屏幕均呈現更加清晰一致的影像畫面。

影像一致性

高效空間運用

LG LED Cinema 電影幕牆與標準投影式影院不同，無需使用投影室，戲院可有更多空間增設座位，提高收益。亦可解決以往座位間侷促的問題，塑造出更能迎合客人需要的內部設計。

高效空間運用

兼容 Dolby

LG LED Cinema 電影幕牆與娛樂界全球領導品牌 Dolby Media Server 及 Dolby Atmos of Dolby 兼容，帶來更為著迷的影音體驗。

兼容 Dolby

可靠耐用

可靠耐用

LG LED Cinema 電影幕牆具有 100,000 小時的使用壽命，亦無需替換燈具等零件，可節省保養成本，比傳統投影機更勝一籌。
列印

所有規格

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Pitch

    3.3 mm

  • LED Type

    SMD

  • Pixels per LED Module

    8,640

  • Aspect Ratio

    64 : 90 (per Cabinet)

  • Resolution

    192 × 270 (per Cabinet)

  • Pixels

    51,840 (per Cabinet)

  • Pixel Density

    90,000 (per SQM)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)

    120º, 120º

  • Color Depth

    12 Bit (DCI-compliant)

  • Chromaticity Uniformity

    In case of White : Within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y

  • Color Temperature (White)

    (x. y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 Theater

  • Color Temperature (R, G, B)

    DCI-P3 theater
    R: (x. y) = (0.68, 0.32)
    G: (x. y) = (0.265, 0.690)
    B: (x. y) = (0.15, 0.06)

  • Contrast Ratio

    4000 : 1 (Minimum)

  • Brightness(After Calibration)

    48 nit (DCI-compliant)

  • Color Gamut

    DCI - P3 (DCI-compliant)

  • Video Frame Rate

    24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz

  • Lifetime

    100,000 Hours (LED to Half Brightness)

  • Operation Hours

    16 Hours per Day / 7 Days per Week

PHYSICAL/ELECTRICAL PARAMETERS

  • Modules (per Cabinet)

    6 (2 × 3)

  • Dimension (LDM)

    320 mm × 300 mm

  • Dimension (per Cabinet)

    640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (Including Handle)

  • Dimension (4K, Total)

    14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 sqm)

  • Dimension (4K, Active Area)

    13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 sqm)

  • Weight (per Cabinet)

    15 kg

  • Weight (4K, Total)

    2,640 kg

  • Material of Cabinet Body

    Aluminum

  • Heat Generation (per Cabinet)

    221 BTU (Max.) / 73 BTU (Typ.)

  • Serviceability

    Rear only

  • Power Supply

    AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

  • Power Consumption (Max, per Cabinet)

    90 watt (Main) / 52 watt (Secondary)

  • Power Consumption (Max, 4K)

    9,260 W

  • Certification

    DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH

  • Supported Media Server

    Dolby® IMS3000

  • Interface

    RJ45

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

  • Storage Temperature

    -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

  • Storage Humidity

    5% to 85%