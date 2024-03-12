LED Cinema 電影幕牆

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED Cinema 電影屏幕
真實純黑 展現無限深度
生動逼真的色彩
影像一致性
高效空間運用
兼容 Dolby
所有規格
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Pitch
3.3 mm
-
LED Type
SMD
-
Pixels per LED Module
8,640
-
Aspect Ratio
64 : 90 (per Cabinet)
-
Resolution
192 × 270 (per Cabinet)
-
Pixels
51,840 (per Cabinet)
-
Pixel Density
90,000 (per SQM)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)
120º, 120º
-
Color Depth
12 Bit (DCI-compliant)
-
Chromaticity Uniformity
In case of White : Within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y
-
Color Temperature (White)
(x. y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 Theater
-
Color Temperature (R, G, B)
DCI-P3 theater
R: (x. y) = (0.68, 0.32)
G: (x. y) = (0.265, 0.690)
B: (x. y) = (0.15, 0.06)
-
Contrast Ratio
4000 : 1 (Minimum)
-
Brightness(After Calibration)
48 nit (DCI-compliant)
-
Color Gamut
DCI - P3 (DCI-compliant)
-
Video Frame Rate
24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz
-
Lifetime
100,000 Hours (LED to Half Brightness)
-
Operation Hours
16 Hours per Day / 7 Days per Week
PHYSICAL/ELECTRICAL PARAMETERS
-
Modules (per Cabinet)
6 (2 × 3)
-
Dimension (LDM)
320 mm × 300 mm
-
Dimension (per Cabinet)
640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (Including Handle)
-
Dimension (4K, Total)
14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 sqm)
-
Dimension (4K, Active Area)
13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 sqm)
-
Weight (per Cabinet)
15 kg
-
Weight (4K, Total)
2,640 kg
-
Material of Cabinet Body
Aluminum
-
Heat Generation (per Cabinet)
221 BTU (Max.) / 73 BTU (Typ.)
-
Serviceability
Rear only
-
Power Supply
AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
-
Power Consumption (Max, per Cabinet)
90 watt (Main) / 52 watt (Secondary)
-
Power Consumption (Max, 4K)
9,260 W
-
Certification
DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH
-
Supported Media Server
Dolby® IMS3000
-
Interface
RJ45
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
-
Storage Temperature
-20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)
-
Storage Humidity
5% to 85%