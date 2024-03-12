About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列

LAEB015

All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列

()
  • LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015
  • LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015
  • LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015
  • LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015
  • LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015
LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015
LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015
LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015
LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015
LG All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列, LAEB015

主要功能

  • 136 吋全高清屏幕
  • 像素間距：1.56 mm
  • 亮度：800 cd/m²
  • 內置系統控制器
  • 額外專用配件：掛牆架、電動支架
更多

All-in-one Essential 多合一顯示器系列

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

多合一 LED 顯示器

All-in-one Essential 系列是 136 吋多合一 LED 顯示器套裝，包括一個內置控制器。此系列不需要連接控制器或配置模組，簡單安裝後，只需要使用遙控器開啟螢幕，就像開啟家用電視一樣輕易。消除大眾認為 LED 顯示器安裝困難和複雜的印象。

多合一 LED 顯示器

專用配件

產品附有必要的組件，包括橫向掛牆架和安裝工具，用家按照場地而把顯示器的螢幕高度從 2.0 米調整到 2.5 米。而電動支架則為額外選購零件。

專用配件

簡易安裝

All-in-one Essential 系列的安裝非常簡單，包裝箱套裝包括兩個機架，固定位置後再將每個 LED 顯示模組連接。最後，插入電源線。輕而易舉的安裝步驟節省時間和人力，使用家可以輕鬆地操作 LED 顯示器。

簡易安裝

*需要額外固定螺絲或安裝掛牆架/配件。
維修簡易快速

維修簡易快速

如出現與 LED 模組或系統主板相關的故障，可以從正面進行維修。用家可以利用隨包裝提供的磁性工具拆卸 LED 模組，並且毋須接線即可快速更換。
簡易電源連接

簡易電源連接

LAEB 系列可透過單一或兩條 AC 電纜*操作而無需複雜的電源連接，可確保安裝能整齊一致地進行。

* 110V AC 需要兩條 AC 電纜。</ small>
在潮濕環境中運行

在潮濕環境中運行

All-in-one Essential 系列可在相對濕度低於 90% *的環境下運行。

*沒有凝結</ small>
省電待機模式

省電待機模式

當有一段時間沒有輸入時，屏幕會關閉，LED 機身內的主電路零件亦會進入待機模式，節省能源消耗。
列印

所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    1.56

  • Screen Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250 x 281.25

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    12x6 (Total 72)

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    3,004.6 × 1,692.1 x 35.5

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.06

  • Screen Weight (kg)

    131

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    409,600

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Cabinet Material

    Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness

    800

  • Color Temperature

    6,500

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

    160 × 160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    98%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    3,000

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    1,200

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    593

  • Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Max.)

    10,236

  • Power Consumption (BTU/hr/Screen, Avg.)

    4,094

  • Power Consumption (BTU/hr/m², Max.)

    2022

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    ≥2880

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0°C to +40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    <90%RH(without condensation)

  • IP Rating Front / Rear

    IP40 / IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded