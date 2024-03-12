About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model)

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model)

LAP020EP

LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model)

(2)
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
  • LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP
LG LAPE 系列 - 極細緻像距 LED 顯示屏 (Embedded Power Model), LAP020EP

主要功能

  • 2.0 mm 像素間距
  • 700 cd /m² 亮度
  • 高達 1,000R 曲率 (凹面/凸面) 弧度
  • 內置內容管理及4K 系統控制器
  • 可正向式安裝和操作
更多
LG 極細緻像距 LED 顯示器1

LG 極細緻像距 LED 顯示器

LG 的 LAPE 系列展現細膩色彩及超高對比度，呈現栩栩如生的畫面及媒體藝術作品。

兩款產品可供選擇 1

兩款產品可供選擇

LAPE 系列有兩款產品，電源安裝方式各有不同。每個類型都有其獨特優點，用家可根據安裝環境二擇其一。
可彎曲 LDM 1

可彎曲 LDM

LAPE 系列採用專門設計的可彎曲 LDM（LED 顯示組件），支援最多 1,000R 的凹凸彎曲度，提高設計靈活性，讓用家能製作真正的曲面屏幕。

* 以上顯示的「傳統」是指由平面 LDE 裝置外殼組成的 LED 屏幕。

以真實的顏色呈現畫面1

以真實的顏色呈現畫面

LAPE 系列採用 LG 獨有的「動態對比演算法」，通過各種色彩和超高對比，呈現生動獨特畫質。

極細緻色彩 1

極細緻色彩

16 位色彩處理提供更高的灰色域，顯示不同深度和色彩密度而不失真，呈現逼真細緻影像。

流暢播放動態影像 1

流暢播放動態影像

採用 LG 的顯示技術，高達 3,840Hz 更新率讓影像流暢播放。無閃爍圖像可防止影片拍攝畫面出現黑線，而觀看者不會出現眼睛疲勞和視力模糊。

彈性電源管理 1

彈性電源管理

使用組件化電源概念設計，用家可以根據用戶環境的電容量選擇供電單元數量*，從而選擇合適的屏幕亮度。

*所需的電力單位數視乎安裝環境而定。
以上描述是 2.0 mm 間距的超高清屏幕配置在關閉「後備模式」下的例子。

設有後備電源或訊號 1

設有後備電源或訊號

LAPE 系列設有後備訊號 (自選功能)，讓裝置運作穩定，用家更安心使用。

* 以上顯示的「傳統」指不支持後備電源或訊號模式的 LED 顯示器。

兼容全高清或超高清屏幕1

兼容全高清或超高清屏幕

LAPE 系列適用於所有模式選項，兼容全高清或超高清解析度屏幕，顯示原始解析度的圖像。

高效智能系統控制器 1

高效智能系統控制器

LAPE 系列配備多功能 4K 系統控制器，可在高解析度 canvas 平台中提供簡易的系統配置。該控制器還具有內置的高性能媒體播放器和縮放控制器。

* 以上顯示的「傳統」指沒有全方位系統控制器的 LED 顯示器。

直向管理軟件 1

直向管理軟件

LG 的新管理控制軟件平台「LED 助手」提供簡單的屏幕管理。

易於操作及安裝 1

易於操作及安裝

傳統的大型和重型櫃安裝通常會在安裝過程中導致 LED 出現壞點。LAPE 系列引入更細更輕的 LDM（LED 顯示組件）安裝，擺脫傳統，使操作輕鬆無比。
簡單屏幕校正 1

簡單屏幕校正

LAPE 系列的裝置框架經過精心設計，用家可輕鬆校正屏幕平整度。每個 LDM 有 20 個 Z 軸校正點，用於超細緻平整度校正。
正向式安裝及操作 1

正向式安裝及操作

LAPE 系列可正向式安裝和操作，讓用家無需在背面操作，並配備流線型的屏幕設計，盡量善用空間。
列印

所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pitch Name

    P2.0

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.00

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    120 x 90

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    240 x 180

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.36

  • No. of Modules per Unit Case (W x H)

    2 x 3

  • Unit Case Resolution (W x H)

    240 x 270

  • Unit Case Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    480 x 540 x 105

  • Unit Case Surface Area (m²)

    0.259

  • Weight per Unit Case (kg/unit)

    10.1

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    38.0

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    250,000

  • Flatness of Unit Case (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Unit Case Material

    Die Casting Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front1) and Rear
    1) Min. 400mm of space should be required between the cabinet rear and the wall.

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    700 cd/m²

  • Color Temperature

    3,200 ~ 9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    140

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx, Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    6,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10)

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/Unit, Max.)

    187

  • Power Consumption (W/Unit, Avg.)

    52

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    720

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0°C to + 40°C

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

CERTIFICATION

  • EMC

    FCC Class A / CE / KC

  • Environment

    RoHS

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    LCLG005-A

CONNECTIVITY

  • Video Inputs

    HDMI In, DP In, OPS In, USB

  • Control

    RJ45 In, RS232C In/out

  • Special Features

    HDR10, Temperature Sensor, Power Detection

OPTIONAL ACCESSORY

  • Optional Accessory

    N/A