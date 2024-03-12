About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
透明 LED 顯示貼

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

透明 LED 顯示貼

LAT140

透明 LED 顯示貼

()
  • LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
  • LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
  • LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
  • LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
  • LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
  • LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
  • LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
  • LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140
LG 透明 LED 顯示貼, LAT140

主要功能

  • 黏貼式顯示貼，自由定制尺寸設計
  • 透明度達 53%
  • 14 mm 點距，呈現全彩色圖像
  • LED 類型：R, G, B 三原色組合
更多

為透明空間傾注新生命

*此頁面所有圖像僅供參考，與實際產品或有所不同。

與空間佈局互相融合

先進的透明顯示貼

透明 LED 顯示貼是以幼細金屬網線連接各個像素的金屬網薄膜，即使貼上顯示貼或是關掉後，仍可看到顯示貼背後的物件。提供寬闊的視野，同時無縫融入空間佈局，透過吸引途人注意更有效傳遞各種資訊。

超卓透明顯示

增強亮度　操控更全面
顯示引人注目的內容

增強亮度　操控更全面

像素間距僅 14mm 配以高達 2,100cd/m²* 的升級亮度顯示，可顯示多種色彩，吸引途人注意。另外，透過控制台即可按照時間軸調整和設定亮度，以最佳亮度傳達訊息。

* 檢測亮度或因應不同測試環境而異，包括光度計。

具有 Bypass 功能的數據傳輸線

顯示引人注目的內容

具有 Bypass 功能的數據傳輸線

透明 LED 顯示貼的厚度為 14mm，LED 晶片以串聯及具有 Bypass 功能的數據傳輸線連接而成，即使某塊 LED 晶片出現問題，可減少對同列其他晶片帶來的影響。透過此新增功能，可清晰極致地顯示文字、圖片及影片。

黏貼式顯示貼

創新空間

黏貼式顯示貼

透明 LED 顯示貼是黏貼式顯示貼，很容易黏附在玻璃表面，無需任何複雜安裝步驟。

卓越的可擴展性和靈活性
創新空間

高擴展性和靈活性

透明 LED 顯示貼的尺寸和設計可以自由定制，以配合不同安裝環境，通過垂直或水平方式擴展安裝區域，或者進行剪裁以與邊框平行排列，以配合不同尺寸要求。
耐用可靠

OCR（光學透明樹脂）
直接貼合

透明 LED 顯示貼採用 OCR 貼合方式，能全面填補透明層中的空隙以穩定保護 LED 像素。相比一般穿透各顆 LED 像素上層以避免表面不勻和擴散反射的 OCA（光學膜）方式，LED 顯示貼能夠全面覆蓋和保護像素，確保更加持久耐用和表面平滑*。

OCR（光學透明樹脂）直接貼合

* 基於 OCR 與 OCA 之間的內部比較測試；透明上層穿透測試溫度為 -10˚~ 45˚，濕度為 0 ~ 30%。

webOS 智能平台
智能 LED 顯示器

webOS 智能平台

LG webOS 是以網絡為中心的平台，讓系統整合者及開發人員按照各種環境建立網絡為本的解決方案。透過支援 SCAP 和兼容 HTML、CSS 及 JavaScript，節省時間及人力成本。

* webOS API 將提供予獲授權的系統整合者及開發人員。

控制管理員
智能 LED 顯示器

控制管理員

透過控制管理員可即時將已連線並於不同位置的多部顯示器作出設定、控制內容和監控狀態。尤其對於安裝在大型區域的透明 LED 顯示貼，控制管理員有助更簡易播放和查看內容。
智能 LED 顯示器

ConnectedCare 實時服務

選用 LG 提供的雲端服務方案 ConnectedCare*， 輕鬆進行維修保養。服務方案可遙距操控客戶工作地點的顯示屏狀態，以作出診斷和提供遙距操控，確保顯示屏在客戶的營運地點穩定運作。

ConnectedCare 實時服務

*ConnectedCare 是 LG Signage365Care 服務的品牌名，其供應情況因地區而異。

列印

所有規格

LED FILM(LAT140GT81)

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    13.7±0.2mm

  • LED Type

    R, G, B 3in1 Color Package (SMD2020)

  • Resolution

    48 x 36

  • Pixels per Panel

    1,728

  • Pixel Density (point/㎡)

    5,102

  • Brightness (cd/㎡)

    Typ.2,100nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    ≥ 100,000:1

  • Luminance Uniformity

    ≥ 70%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    120 x 120

  • Life Time (Duration of Half Brightness in Hours)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Daily Usage

    24h / 7days

  • Warranty

    2 years

  • Transparency

    Typ 53%

  • Operating Temperature

    0℃ ~ 45℃ (Indoor Glass Installation Only)

  • Film Trimming

    Yes (Parallel to the Bezel Side Only)

  • Color Processing

    (9bit) 500/500/500 Level (R, G, B)

  • Colors

    125,000,000 Colors

  • Color Chromaticity

    Cx: 0.25±0.03, Cy : 0.34±0.03

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    655 x 492 x 2.9mm
    (with front & back protection film)

  • Weight

    1kg

  • Power Consumption

    37W(Transparent panel 1EA + Common Bezel kit 2EA)

  • Accessory

    ESG, Regulation book, Warranty Card

1ST BEZEL(ACC-14LATB1)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    69.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

  • Weight

    0.4Kg

COMMON BEZEL(ACC-14LATB2)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    51.4 x 492 x 25mm (Cover)

  • Weight

    0.3Kg

UNIT CONTROLLER(LCLG140U)

  • Resolution

    960x540 (1/4 FHD)

  • Interface

    Input : LVDS
    Output : RJ45 x4EA

  • Maximum Transmission Length

    100m (Cable : CAT5E, CAT6)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    293 x 188.7 x 37mm

  • Weight

    1.5Kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    Yes

  • Power Consumption

    20 W

SYSTEM CONTROLLER(LCLG002)

  • Video (Max. Input Resolution)

    DP : 1920x1080@60Hz
    HDMI : 1920x1080@60Hz
    DVI-D : 1920x1080@60Hz

  • Interface (Input)

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), IR Receiver (Phone Jacke Type), USB 3.0,

  • Interface (Output)

    DP, RS-232C (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 (w/o LED Indicator), LVDS

  • Dimension (W x H x D mm)

    293 x193.3 x 40.1mm

  • Weight (Head, Kg)

    1.6kg

  • Temperature Sensor

    O

  • Light Sensor

    O

  • Source Selection

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • Power Consumption

    17W

  • CMS S/W

    Yes (2.9)

  • Signage365care

    Yes (2.7)

  • Accessory

    Power cord, IR+Bright Sensor (1.5m), 4P Phone-to-RS232C Gender, ESG, Regulation book , Warranty Card

POWER(ACC-LATP1)

  • Dimension (W x H x D)

    183 x 86 x 28mm

  • Weight

    769g

  • Input

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Output

    19.5V/10.8A (210W)

  • Color

    White

  • DC output cable

    14AWG, 1.5m

  • Type

    L Type