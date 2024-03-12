About Cookies on This Site

LG MAGNIT All-in-One

LG MAGNIT All-in-One

LAAA015-G2

LG MAGNIT All-in-One

LAAA015 的正視圖連填充圖片

榮獲 2024 iF 設計獎

榮獲 2024 iF 設計獎

LG MAGNIT
All-in-One

LG MAGNIT All-in-One 憑着先進科技和時尚設計享譽全球。

All-in-One Micro LED 顯示屏

豪華會議室內擺放着大型會議桌，窗外有優美風景，LAAA 系列的 LG MAGNIT All-in-One 安裝在牆上。136 吋 LAAA 屏幕生動地展示著會議簡報資料。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。

Micro Pixel 技術帶來更精確影像

LG MAGNIT 採用 Micro Pixel Pitch 技術，呈現令人驚艷的精確影像。先進的 LED 晶片能精準地呈現細節和控制光線，帶來明亮清晰畫面。精準色彩讓色調呈現出色的清晰度和深度，帶來身臨其境的視覺體驗。盡情沉醉於 LG MAGNIT 精進顯示技術帶來的視覺盛宴之中。

LG MAGNIT All-in-One 以模組組成巨型屏幕，展現逼真色彩，清晰呈現夜景畫面。

LST (LG 表面處理) 技術
讓色彩更均勻

LG MAGNIT 採用創新的晶片轉移和表面處理技術，改善色彩均勻度，減少廣闊視角下的色彩扭曲，帶來卓越的色彩均勻度和極致畫質，呈獻逼真精確的觀賞體驗。

傳統 LED 屏幕在不同的廣視角下會出現色彩扭曲 (呈現紅色)，LG MAGNIT 則能在廣闊視角下維持精確的色彩。

*與沒有 LG 晶片轉移和表面處理技術的 LG 傳統 LED 顯示屏進行對比。

全黑塗層技術突顯深邃黑色

LG MAGNIT 採用先進精準的技術，將微型晶片直接封裝於電路板上，加上全黑塗層技術，減少晶片與電路板的空隙，締造深邃黑色，畫質比 SMD 型 LED 顯示屏更卓越，並讓黑色影像内容更加鮮明逼真，成為展現深黑色調内容的理想之選。

傳統 SMD LED 使用較大晶片，晶片的外殼顔色也會令屏幕整體呈現灰色。而 Micro LED 則直接在電路板上嵌入微型晶片，非晶片區域均為黑色，因而能呈現深邃黑色。

α7 處理器的人工智能升級觀賞體驗

LG MAGNIT 採用人工智能驅動的 α7 AI 處理器，呈現清晰銳利影像，提供沉浸式觀賞體驗。其先進的 AI 技術可讓處理器辨識和分析內容，針對各種不同場景量身打造顯示設定，締造生動逼真的畫面。

經 α7 AI 處理器的最佳化處理，夜空中的星雲顯得更鮮明生動，影像更清晰銳利。

人們正在進行會議，其間透過安裝於會議室的 LAEC 及其內置揚聲器觀看顯示屏和傾聽音效。

All-in-One LED 屏幕連內置喇叭

LAAA 系列的 136 吋屏幕集多功能於一身，配備內置控制器及喇叭。此系列不再需要連接控制器或配置模組，簡單安裝後，只需要使用遙控器開啟屏幕，就像開啟家用電視一樣輕易。消除大眾認為 LED 顯示器安裝困難和複雜的印象。

透過 webOS Smart Platform，可輕鬆安排同時進行多項任務。

超卓效能 配備 webOS

內置四核心 SoC (單晶片系統) 能夠同時執行多項任務，流暢播放內容。此外，LG WebOS 智能平台透過直覺式 GUI 提升用家的便利性，並為 SI 或/及開發人員提供簡單的應用程式開發工具*，如 SDK (軟件開發套件)、SCAP、應用程式範本。

 

*webOS 顯示屏開發人員網站 (https://webossignage.developer.lge.com) 提供在 LG 顯示屏上建立應用程式用的 SDK 工具和文檔。僅對合作夥伴開放。

簡單安裝流程

只需 5 個預先組裝好的LED 顯示模組 (LDM) 即可拼裝成完整的 LG MAGNIT All In One 顯示屏。透過 LG MAGNIT 專業的模組校準程序，由 30 個模組組成的組件已完成預先配置，並減少間隙。緊握住輕薄邊框和後蓋，並為顯示屏連接電源線。無需複雜的電源連接，便能輕鬆安裝顯示屏。

4 張圖片展示安裝步驟：透過掛牆架將框架安裝於牆上，再將經 LG 模組校準程序預先設定，並組裝好的 LDM 安裝到框架上，最後安裝邊框並連接電源。

*需要額外固定螺絲或安裝掛牆架/配件。

會議室墻上安裝 LAAA 系列顯示屏，辦公室會議模式下，顯示屏顯示會議室資料，如房間號碼、會議議程、時間等。

辦公室會議模式

辦公室會議模式下可輕鬆設定會議室的資料，如房間號碼和當前時間。模式亦包括自動輸入切換、簡報計時，以及調整自動亮度和圖片模式設定等便利功能。

 

*用家可在顯示屏的 EZ 設定選單上開啟辦公室會議模式。

會議室設有顯示屏，另有一個可幫助用家操作 LAAA 系列顯示屏的影音控制系統。

兼容影音控制系統

LAAA 系列支援 Crestron Connected®*，高度兼容專業影音控制系統，達到無縫整合及自動操控**，提高管理效率。

 

*必須在顯示屏進行初始設定，方可兼容 Crestron Connected®

** 經網絡操控。

*** Crestron Connected® 需另行購買。

Magic Remote 遙控器
方便易用

使用 LG Magic Remote 遙控器像使用滑鼠一般，讓你輕鬆選取並進入顯示屏選單，而其光標更可作鐳射筆使用。此外，憑藉遙控器上新增的「靜止」按鈕，用家可以在個人電腦上切換內容時暫停畫面，讓用戶無間斷進行會議，無須暴露切換過程。

LG Magic Remote 遙控器的功能顯示在兩個影像中。左側影像顯示了 Magic Remote 遙控器的功能，可將其用作 LAAA 螢幕上的鐳射筆。右側影像顯示了凍結功能。按下 Magic Remote 遙控器上的「畫面凍結」按鈕時，安裝在會議室牆身上的 LAAA 螢幕會暫停。

*畫面凍結功能僅在LAAA 顯示屏連接外部輸入信號時方可使用。

LG One:Quick Share

LG One:Quick Share 是無線屏幕共享解決方案，透過 LAAA 系列、USB 傳輸設備及其應用程式提供。無需遙控器，只要透過其 USB Dongle 按鈕及內置 Wi-Fi*，即可將個人電腦屏幕與顯示屏共享，亦可調整所連接顯示屏的基本設定值 (音量、畫面模式、自動亮度等)。你還可使用辦公室會議模式**，於會議開始前顯示議程及筆記。

當中包括總共 3 個步驟的圖片，用於安裝 One:Quick Share USB dongle 和共享個人屏幕。 第一張圖片是配對 USB dongle與 LG 顯示器；第二張圖片說明有人拿著 USB dongle，嘗試連接至個人電腦；最後一張圖片是最後人們進行會議，將 USB dongle 連接至手提電腦，與牆上的 LAAA 共享螢幕。

*用家須在顯示屏網絡選單中設定 Soft AP。

**用家可在顯示屏的 EZ 設定選單中啟用辦公室會議模式。

***LG One:Quick Share 需另行購買，並兼容使用 Windows10 或 MacOS 10.15 操作系統的電腦。

所有規格

STANDARD

  • Certification

    Safety 60950-1, EMC Class A

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded(webOS)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    208

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    710

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    1,706

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    3,583

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    500

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    1,050

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS

I/O PORT

  • I/O Port

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • IP rating Front

    IP50

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

  • Operating Humidity

    10~80%RH

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    95

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration)

    500 / Peak 1,000

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    25,000:1 @10lux

  • Color Temperature

    3,200~9,300

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Micro

  • Cabinet material

    Steel

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300x112.5

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    10x15 (Total 150)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    409,600

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.56

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    3,005x1,742x54.9
    (Thickest 57.4)

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    1,920x1,080

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.06

  • Service access

    Front

  • Weight of the screen

    190

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(10W+10W)