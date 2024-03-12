About Cookies on This Site

21:9 All-in-One LED 顯示屏

LAED015-GN

21:9 All-in-One LED 顯示屏

正視圖連填充圖片

21:9 All-in-One LED 顯示屏

會議室內有大圓桌，而 LED 顯示屏安裝在牆上。LED 顯示屏顯示正在進行的視像會議。

*此頁面所有圖像僅供參考，與實際產品或有所不同。

21:9 寬顯示屏

LAED 系列的 21:9 寬闊顯示屏 (2,560 × 1,080)，比一般 16:9 的顯示屏更寬，帶來極致沉浸式觀賞體驗。

屏幕能呈現 21:9 比例的內容，包括寬闊顯示屏視像會議平台，的自然細節。

171 吋 21:9 的 LAED 屏幕，比 136 吋 16:9 的屏幕展現更多內容。

人們正在進行會議，其間透過安裝於會議室的 LAEC 及其內置揚聲器觀看顯示屏和傾聽音效。

All-in-One LED
屏幕連內置喇叭

LG All-in-One LAED 系列的 171 吋屏幕集多功能於一身，配備內置控制器及喇叭。此系列不再需要連接控制器或配置模組，簡單安裝後，

只需要使用遙控器開啟屏幕，就像開啟家用電視一樣輕易。

消除大眾認為 LED 顯示器安裝困難和複雜的印象。

有人使用所提供的磁性工具，從正面替換其中一個 LED 模組。

維修簡易快捷

如出現與 LED 模組或系統板相關的故障，可從正面直接進行維修。用家可以利用隨包裝提供的磁性工具拆卸 LED 模組，並且無需佈線即可快速更換。

簡易安裝

21:9 All-in-One 系列的安裝非常簡單。隨機附有三個機架，固定好其位置後再將每個 LED 顯示模組連接，最後插入電源線。安裝輕鬆簡單，節省時間和人力，用家可以輕鬆操作 LED 屏幕。

當中包括總共 3 個步驟的圖片，用於固定兩部機、附上 LED 模組和連接電源線。

*需要額外固定螺絲或安裝掛牆架/配件。

會議室墻上安裝 LAED 系列顯示屏，在辦公室會議模式下，顯示屏顯示會議室資料，如房間號碼、會議議程、時間等。

辦公室會議模式

辦公室會議模式下可輕鬆設定會議室的資料，如房間號碼和當前時間。模式亦包括自動輸入切換、簡報計時，以及調整自動亮度和圖片模式設定等便利功能。

* 用家可在顯示屏的 EZ 設定選單上開啟辦公室會議模式。

會議室設有顯示屏，另有一個可幫助用家操作 LAED 系列顯示屏的影音控制系統。

兼容影音控制系統

LAED 系列支援 Crestron Connected®*，高度兼容專業影音控制系統，達到無縫整合及自動操控**，提高管理效率。

* 必須在顯示屏進行初始設定，方可兼容 Crestron Connected®
** 經網絡操控。
*** Crestron Connected® 需另行購買。

專用安裝配件

產品隨附所有必要組件，包括橫向掛牆架和安裝工具。

而專用座地架則為額外選購配件，用家可按照場地安裝顯示屏 。

一張圖片展示 LAED 系列顯示屏用掛牆架安裝在墻面上，另一張圖片展示顯示屏使用專用座地架安裝。

*座地架配件需另行購買。

輸入來源裝置沒有訊號時，LAED 系列可設定為待機模式。

顯示屏電源管理 (DPM)

失去輸入來源訊號一段時間後，電源管理功能會讓 LED 顯示屏進入待機模式。

所有規格

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Embedded(webOS)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    311

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,062

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)

    2,866

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)

    7,165

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)

    840

  • Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)

    2,100

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,960

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

I/O PORT

  • I/O Port

    HDMI(3), DP(1), USB, LAN, RS232C In/Out, IR, Optical Digital Audio Out

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP20

  • Operating Humidity

    10~90%RH

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    0℃ to +40℃

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    98

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration)

    500

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.015Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000:1

  • Color Temperature

    3,200~9,300

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Cabinet material

    Aluminum

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ±0.2

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    250x281.25

  • No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)

    16x6 (Total 96)

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    409,600

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.56

  • Screen Dimensions (W x H x D, mm, including bezel)

    4,003.3x1,691.8x36.5
    (Thickest 70)

  • Screen Resolution (WxH)

    2,560x1,080

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    6.75

  • Service access

    Front

  • Weight of the screen

    176

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Built-in(9W+9W)