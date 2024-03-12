About Cookies on This Site

LG MAGNIT

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

LG MAGNIT

LSAD007

LG MAGNIT

(0)

這是一部 LG MAGNIT，以豐富細節表現絢麗色彩。LG MAGNIT 的時尚設計與室內空間相得益彰。

* 此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。
* 產品供貨情況可能因應不同地區而異。


享受 LG Micro LED 技術帶來的沉浸式視覺效果

LG Micro LED 屏幕配備 2400 萬個自發光 LED，
帶來全新的震撼視覺效果，重新定義家用屏幕。

LG MAGNIT 使用深沉而生動的色彩展示在黑暗宇宙中閃耀的星團。

明暗對比的清晰表現，讓冰川在暗夜中倒映在水面上的畫面更顯生動。

無限純黑　點亮細節

LG MAGNIT 提供驚人的對比度。LG 採用全黑塗層技術取代原有 RGB 封裝，色彩鮮明度因而得以增強，甚至可清楚呈現先前隱藏在黑暗中最微小的細節，為觀眾帶來親歷其境的感受。

彩色玻璃在黑暗的空間中以鮮明色彩反射光亮。高解像度屏幕可區分暗影和鮮豔色彩，使色彩呈現更清晰、更鮮明。

精確色彩　奇蹟再現

顯示器的純黑色彩能呈現精確色彩，產出別具一格的驚艷內容。精心挑選的處理器可控制顏色純度，確保整個屏幕的顏色顯示均勻。更生動的色彩帶來更驚艷的體驗。盡情享受全景式傑作帶來的色彩盛宴。

發現最佳畫質

LG 的 a9 AI 處理器讓畫質最佳化，根據內容氣氛度身定制，並能透過 Micro LED 屏幕呈現栩栩如生的畫質。

即使在具備奢華氣氛的昏暗環境裡安置 LG MAGNIT，LG MAGNIT 亦能根據環境自動調節電影的流明亮度和色調映射。

* 喇叭需另行購買

自動選擇影片類型

處理器會分析內容類型，
並自動調整畫面以配合影片類型。

人面提升及文字增強

透過進階深度學習技術令面容更顯靈動，
畫面文字更清晰易讀。

AI 亮度控制

當感應器感測環境光線後，處理器會細緻地調整色調以達致最佳螢幕亮度。

越明亮　越舒適

LG MAGNIT 支援 Miracast 和 AirPlay 2，您可以將內容直接從流動裝置投影到更大的屏幕上，體驗更身臨其境的視覺效果。

一對夫婦正在客廳的大型超高清 LG MAGNIT 上觀看網球賽事。

* 根據各應用程式相關政策，某些應用程式可能不支援無線共享。
拓寬內容視野

拓寬內容視野

只需按一下按鈕即可存取所有您喜愛的應用程式。LG MAGNIT 配備 LG 智能電視 webOS 6.0 平台和 136 吋螢幕，將內容體驗提升至全新水平。

* 需要連接互聯網以及訂閱串流服務。
* 支援的應用程式可能因地區而異。
* © 2022 迪士尼及其相關企業。需要訂閱 Disney+。

低藍光認證

低藍光認證

136 吋 LG MAGNIT 通過國際認證，發出較低水平的藍光，讓您可以在大螢幕前大飽眼福的同時，減緩眼睛疲勞。

無縫媒體架

無縫媒體架

隨著家用屏幕不斷演變發展，用戶們都想知道如何將新科技整合到家居空間中。136 吋 LG MAGNIT 擁有自己的媒體架系列，為家居提供無縫時尚整合，與周圍環境完美融合。

* 視聽儲物傢俱需另行購買

我的私人數碼畫廊

配套的應用程式，讓 136 吋 LG MAGNIT 搖身一變，成為可展示著名藝術作品的畫布。無論是展出自己的收藏，抑或製作家庭照片 - LG MAGNIT 都能讓家居生活成為藝術品。

藝術品陳列於 LG MAGNIT 之上，宛若掛在牆上的真實藝術品，與充滿藝術氣息的內部裝潢完美契合。

* 圖片僅供參考。實際的應用程式顯示可能與此處示例有所不同。
* 應用程式將於 2023 年第一季度推出。

與 Bang & Olufsen 合作，帶來驚人的視聽體驗

精緻的畫質和身臨其境的強大音效，兩者的和諧協調重新定義豪華家庭影院體驗。
Bang

Bang & Olufsen 音訊解決方案

Bang & Olufsen 具有豐富歷史傳統，其設計和卓越音訊跨越 97 載，是 LG MAGNIT 的完美絕配。在屏幕上新增旗艦版 Beolab 90 或 Beolab 50 喇叭，即可感受沉浸式影院體驗，讓你置身無縫的大尺寸影像和震撼細膩音效之中。

* B&O 喇叭需另行購買
Bang & Olufsen 音訊解決方案 了解更多

家居的每個角落盡顯優雅

LG MAGNIT 讓家中每一個空間都更具價值、更有趣。其時尚設計宛如一件美麗的現代藝術品。

家居的每個角落盡顯優雅

列印

所有規格

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.78

  • Screen Resolution

    3,840 × 2,160

  • Screen Dimension (W × H × D, mm, including bezel)

    3,010 × 1,732 × 57.8

  • Screen Dimension (W × H × D, mm)

    3,000 × 1,687.5 × 57.8

  • Screen Surface Area (㎡)

    5.063

  • Weight of the screen (kg)

    200

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    4,915,200

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Brightness (nit)

    Peak 2,000 / Max 250

  • Color Temperature

    4,800 ~ 9,300 / Default 7,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (H × V)

    150 × 148

  • Brightness Uniformity

    95%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.002Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1 @10lux

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    20 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    2,000

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    1,500

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    395

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    6,824

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    5,118

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    1,348

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    100 / 120

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    Media Box (MSAD-007)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Connectivity

    HDMI In (4), USB In (2), LAN In, RS-232C In, Digital Audio Out, eARC, WiSA Ready, Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    0 ℃ to +40 ℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10 ~ 80%RH

  • IP Rating Front / Rear

    IP50 / IP20

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE,FCC,ETL,CB, EyeComfort

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

ACCESSORY

  • Optional

    Wall-mount, Media Furniture