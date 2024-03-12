We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
無限純黑 點亮細節
LG MAGNIT 提供驚人的對比度。LG 採用全黑塗層技術取代原有 RGB 封裝，色彩鮮明度因而得以增強，甚至可清楚呈現先前隱藏在黑暗中最微小的細節，為觀眾帶來親歷其境的感受。