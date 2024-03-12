About Cookies on This Site

27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器

27HJ713C-B

27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器

(0)
正視圖

為臨床檢查而設的精準畫質

卓越畫質

27 吋 IPS 8MP

卓越畫質

27 吋 8MP IPS 顯示屏為輔助檢查提供理想亮度。178° 廣闊視角讓患者和醫生能夠同時看到精準、近乎無失真的影像。

Brighter and More Precise

350nits (Typ.) 及 sRGB 99%

更光亮、更精準

350nits (Typ.) 亮度及 sRGB 99% 色域，保證更光亮、更高解像度、

更細緻的色彩，帶來更精準的影像。

保證一致的醫學影像

符合醫療標準

DICOM Part 14

符合醫療標準

DICOM Part 14 Gamma 根據不同醫學影像模式設定醫學影像的灰度色調，有助醫療人員更準確查看。此外，它確保提供 250nits 亮度，符合 ACR-AAPM-SIIM 輔助檢查亮度指引*。

*ACR-AAPM-SIIM 輔助檢查亮度指引：輔助檢查亮度指引由 American College of Radiology (ACR)、American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) 及 Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) 共同制定。

穩定一致的顯示器

保持亮度穩定性

穩定一致的顯示器

感應器會自動偵測背光的亮度穩定性，並自動補償由於顯示器老化而引起的亮度不一致，以在使用時保持亮度穩定性。

提高觀賞舒適度

眼睛持久舒適

不閃爍技術

眼睛持久舒適

不閃爍技術減少螢幕閃爍的情況，有助預防眼睛疲勞，

保護醫生的視力，以免減慢醫療工作流程。

人體工學設計

雙向樞軸設計

人體工學設計

雙向樞軸設計的人體工學支架締造最佳診療工作空間。旋轉並排使用兩個縱向的顯示器，享受終極閱讀體驗。

列印

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615x546.3x276.1

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    615x365.1x42.70

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694x504x185

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.5(16.5lb)

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.7(10.4lb)

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.3(22.7lb)

FEATURES

  • DICOM Compliant

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    YES(True color pro)

  • Brightness stabilization

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/8500K/9300K
    Manual (5000K ~ 10000K)

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • PBP

    YES(2PBP)

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    YES

  • RoHS

    YES

  • REACH

    YES

  • WEEE

    YES

  • MFDS

    YES

  • UL (cUL)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    YES

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    YES

  • CE

    MDR

  • FDA

    Registration (Class I)

  • ISO13485

    YES

  • GMP

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840x2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554x0.1554

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-glare, 3H

  • Response Time

    14ms(Off-setting), 5ms(Faster-setting)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(Right/Left), 178°(Up/Down)

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • Dual Controller

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YES

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot/swivel

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100x100