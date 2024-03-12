27 吋 8MP 醫療臨床檢查顯示器

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 吋 IPS 8MP
卓越畫質
27 吋 8MP IPS 顯示屏為輔助檢查提供理想亮度。178° 廣闊視角讓患者和醫生能夠同時看到精準、近乎無失真的影像。