We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5 吋 8MP 診斷顯示器
用於診斷檢查的最佳畫質
精準無死角影像
31.5-inch 8MP IPS display and 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.
-
傳統式
-
亮度穩定
亮度穩定性
提升效率及操作便利性
同一屏幕上接收多個訊號
同一屏幕上接收多個訊號
所有規格
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.6
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
不支援
-
HDR Effect
不支援
-
DICOM Compliant
支援
-
Hot Key
不支援
-
HW Calibration
硬件校正就緒
-
Brightness stabilization
支援
-
Auto Luminance Sensor
不支援
-
Flicker Safe
支援
-
Presence Sensor
不支援
-
Front Sensor
不支援
-
Reader Mode
支援
-
Color Temperature
6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)
-
Pathology Mode
支援
-
Super Resolution+
支援
-
Rotation & Mirror Mode
不支援
-
Failover Input Switch
不支援
-
Focus View
支援
-
Light Box Mode
不支援
-
Lighting
不支援
-
Black Stabilizer
支援
-
PBP
2PBP
-
PIP
不支援
-
Smart Energy Saving
支援
CONNECTIVITY
-
3G-SDI
不支援
-
12G-SDI
不支援
-
Composite (Resolution)
不支援
-
S-Video
不支援
-
Component (Resolution)
不支援
-
RS-232
不支援
-
D-Sub
不支援
-
DVI-D
不支援
-
HDMI
支援 (1組)
-
DisplayPort
支援 (2組)
-
Thunderbolt
不支援
-
Daisy Chain
不支援
-
USB Upstream Port
支援 (1組/ver2.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
支援 (2組/ver2.0)
-
Headphone out
不支援
POWER
-
Type
外部電源（變壓器)
-
DC Output
19V, 3.42A
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
少於 0.3W
STANDARD
-
KGMP
支援
-
KC (for Rep. of Korea)
不支援
-
RoHS
支援
-
REACH
支援
-
WEEE
支援
-
MFDS
支援
-
IP(Front/Except for front)
不支援
-
Vandal-proof
不支援
-
UL (cUL)
支援
-
IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)
支援
-
EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)
支援
-
IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)
支援
-
EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)
支援
-
CE
支援
-
FDA
Class II
-
ISO13485
支援
-
GMP
支援
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
支援
-
Adapter
支援
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
支援
-
DVI-D (Color/Length)
不支援
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
支援
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
不支援
-
D-Sub
不支援
-
Display Port
支援
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Bit
10bit (8bit+FRC)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Surface Treatment
防眩光
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
SW APPLICATION
-
Qubyx
支援
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
不支援
-
Dual Controller
支援
MECHANICAL
-
Borderless Design
四邊近無邊框設計
-
Machanical Power Switch
不支援
-
OneClick Stand
支援
-
Display Position Adjustments
傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100