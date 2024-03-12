About Cookies on This Site

31.5 吋 4K IPS 手術顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

31.5 吋 4K IPS 手術顯示器

32HL710S-W

31.5 吋 4K IPS 手術顯示器

(0)
Front view

Large Display for Surgical Precision

4K 手術顯示屏

精準手術用大型顯示屏

配備 LG 創新技術的 4K 手術顯示器為手術操作提供準確、便利和可靠性。

廣闊視角提升準確度

31.5 吋 4K IPS 顯示屏

廣闊視角提升準確度

31.5 吋 4K IPS 顯示屏讓您從任何角度都能舒適地與他人一同觀看精確的影像。從而減少誤診的風險，取得更好的手術成果。
115% sRGB 範圍, 超過 99% sRGB 覆蓋率

115% sRGB 範圍
超過 99% sRGB 覆蓋率

根據 DICOM Part 14 標準支援 115% sRGB 範圍和超過 99% sRGB 覆蓋率，32HL710S 專為於外科手術中準確識別色彩及感知深度而設計，讓外科醫生能夠通過準確、真實的影像進行手術。
亮度穩定功能

亮度穩定功能

具有亮度穩定功能的 LG 手術顯示器可以維持一致的亮度。其傳感器能夠仔細測量背光和附近環境的燈光，為手術程序調整至最佳亮度。
支援 HDR10

支援 HDR10

LG 手術顯示器適合支援 HDR 的醫療設備，例如內窺鏡，可以生動地傳遞來自設備的影像，而不會破壞暗部的黑色。

同時顯示多個影像

PBP、PIP 和多重輸入

同時顯示多個影像

32HL710S 支援高達 4PBP、PIP 和擴展端口，讓您可以在一個螢幕上看到來自多個設備的影像。您可以設定同時顯示內窺鏡影像、生命體徵影像和透視圖像。
尋找完美的手術視角
鏡像及旋轉

尋找完美的
手術視角

32HL710S 的鏡像和旋轉功能助您設定最佳視角，提高手術的便利性。您可以選擇觀看的 180 度反轉或鏡像的影像。
防塵及防水

防塵及防水

為保護顯示器對血液或體液的接觸，LG 手術顯示器的正面達到 IP35 級防護，機身其他部分則達 IP32 級，全方位加強保護，保持清潔又耐用。
列印

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    不支援

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    12.4

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    17.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    支援

  • HDR Effect

    支援

  • DICOM Compliant

    支援

  • Hot Key

    支援 (2個鍵)

  • HW Calibration

    硬件校正就緒

  • Brightness stabilization

    支援

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    不支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Presence Sensor

    不支援

  • Front Sensor

    不支援

  • Reader Mode

    不支援

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • Pathology Mode

    不支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    支援

  • Failover Input Switch

    支援

  • Focus View

    不支援

  • Light Box Mode

    不支援

  • Lighting

    不支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • PBP

    2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

  • PIP

    支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • 3G-SDI

    支援

  • 12G-SDI

    不支援

  • Composite (Resolution)

    不支援

  • S-Video

    不支援

  • Component (Resolution)

    不支援

  • RS-232

    支援

  • D-Sub

    不支援

  • DVI-D

    支援 (In 1組 / Out 1組)

  • HDMI

    支援 (1組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (In 1組 / Out 1組)

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • Daisy Chain

    不支援

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (1組/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (1組/ver2.0)

  • Headphone out

    不支援

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • DC Output

    19V, 6.32A

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    120W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KGMP

    支援

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    不支援

  • RoHS

    支援

  • REACH

    支援

  • WEEE

    支援

  • MFDS

    支援

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    IP35/IP32

  • Vandal-proof

    IK06

  • UL (cUL)

    支援

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    支援

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    支援

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    支援

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    支援

  • CE

    支援

  • FDA

    Class I

  • ISO13485

    支援

  • GMP

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    支援

  • Adapter

    支援

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    支援

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    不支援

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    支援

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    不支援

  • D-Sub

    不支援

  • Display Port

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    800

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Bit

    10bit

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Surface Treatment

    保護玻璃 (1.6噸,防反射,防指紋)

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Qubyx

    不支援

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    支援

  • Dual Controller

    不支援

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    標準

  • Machanical Power Switch

    支援

  • OneClick Stand

    不支援

  • Display Position Adjustments

    不支援

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    200 x 100 & 100 x 100