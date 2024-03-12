EW5TP 系列 - 30 吋 OLED 透明觸控顯示屏

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
高透明度
LG OLED 技術使 OLED 透明觸控顯示屏無需背光單元或液晶層，令機身更纖薄，即使配備 P-Cap 觸控膜也能達到高透明度。既能清晰顯示螢幕後的物件，亦能顯示相關資訊。