OLED 平面顯示屏

規格

支援

OLED 平面顯示屏

55EJ5D

OLED 平面顯示屏

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ in/out, IR Receiver, USB 2.0, USB 3.0

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    1.2, 1.2, 1.2, 1.2 mm (U, B, L, R *Offset bezel)

  • Dimension(W x H x D)

    Head: 1,227 x 702.1 x 3.65 mm, Signage Box: 420 x 230 x 75 mm

  • Weight

    Head: 5.5 kg, Signage Box: 5.3 kg, Wall Bracket: 1.8 kg

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D)

    1,383 x 834 x 252 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    190W

  • DPM

    Less than 3 W

  • Power off

    Less than 0.5 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / NA

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    Yes

  • External Media player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Link

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote controller (includes 2 batteries), FPC Extension cable (connection between screen and signage box), Power cord, DP cable, RS-232C cable, RS-232C gender, LAN cable, IR receiver, Manual (ESG, EIG), Wall-mount plate (includes screws), Harness locking cover, Set install guide, Signage box bracket (U-Leg), FPC cable cover

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)