箱體式 Thin Client (Windows)

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

箱體式 Thin Client (Windows)

CL600W-AC

箱體式 Thin Client (Windows)

()
LG 箱體式 Thin Client (Windows), CL600W-AC
LG 箱體式 Thin Client (Windows), CL600W-AC
LG 箱體式 Thin Client (Windows), CL600W-AC
LG 箱體式 Thin Client (Windows), CL600W-AC
LG 箱體式 Thin Client (Windows), CL600W-AC
LG 箱體式 Thin Client (Windows), CL600W-AC
LG 箱體式 Thin Client (Windows), CL600W-AC

主要功能

  • 四核心處理器
  • 8GB DDR4 記憶體
  • 支援最多 3 部顯示屏
  • USB Type-C™
  • 無扇葉設計 更寧靜
更多

高效能及安全可靠1

為甚麼選擇雲端網絡電腦

高效能及安全可靠

LG 提供多個不同類型的 Zero Client 產品，與傳統個人電腦裝置相比能，Zero Client 能提升運作性能同時減省成本，提供更佳的工作環境。

功效更強大

四核心處理器

功效更強大

CL600N 設有先進的四核心處理器 (Intel® Celeron J4105) 及強大的記憶系統 (4GB DDR4)，
有助更快更輕易完成工作。

最快捷、有效率的工作台

支援最多 3 部顯示屏

最快捷、有效率的工作台

CL600N 支援最多 3 部顯示屏：2 部 4K 顯示屏及 1 部 QHD 顯示屏。屏幕設定選項讓工作運用更靈活，讓用家提升效率，節省時間。

各種界面

1) DisplayPort 2) USB Type-C™ 3) USB 3.0 4) Gigabit Ethernet 5) SFP 功能 6) USB 2.0 7) 耳機及麥克風組合

各種界面

化繁為簡 高效連接

USB Type-C™

化繁為簡 高效連接

CL600N 設有 USB Type-C™ 連接埠能快速傳輸數據，並具有高水平的功率流。透過一個 USB Type-C™ ，同時傳輸數據、影片及音訊並為 CL600N 充電。

運作更寧靜，同時減低成本
無扇葉設計

運作更寧靜，
同時減低成本

無扇葉設計增加了 CL600N 的壽命同時減少產品替換成本。低噪音運作提供愉悅的工作環境，同時降低能源消耗，減少管理成本。
列印

所有規格

INFO

  • Product name

    雲端電腦

  • Year

    2020

FEATURES

  • OverClocking

    不支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    不支援

  • Auto Brightness

    不支援

  • Auto Input Switch

    不支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    不支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    不支援

  • Color Weakness

    不支援

  • Crosshair

    不支援

  • Dolby Vision™

    不支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    不支援

  • Flicker Safe

    不支援

  • FPS Counter

    不支援

  • HDR 10

    不支援

  • HDR Effect

    不支援

  • HW Calibration

    不支援

  • Mini-LED Technology

    不支援

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    不支援

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    不支援

  • PBP

    不支援

  • PIP

    不支援

  • Reader Mode

    不支援

  • RGB LED Lighting

    不支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    不支援

  • Super Resolution+

    不支援

  • User Defined Key

    不支援

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    不支援

  • VRR

    不支援

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    不支援

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    不支援

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    不支援

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    不支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    不支援

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • Display Port

    不支援

  • HDMI

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • USB-C

    不支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • Audio In

    不支援

  • Built-in KVM

    不支援

  • Daisy Chain

    不支援

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (Out 2 組)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • D-Sub

    不支援

  • HDMI

    不支援

  • Headphone out

    不支援

  • Line out

    不支援

  • Mic In

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    支援 (Out 1 組)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    支援

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    不支援

  • DTS HP:X

    不支援

  • Maxx Audio

    不支援

  • Speaker

    1.2W x1

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.2W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 1.0W

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Display Position Adjustments

    不支援

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    0.82

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    260x164x101

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    199x137x35

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    1.685

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    0.8