Zero Client TERA2 V 系列 23.8 吋全高清多合一顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

Zero Client TERA2 V 系列 23.8 吋全高清多合一顯示器

24CK550Z-BP

Zero Client TERA2 V 系列 23.8 吋全高清多合一顯示器

主要功能

  • 23.8 吋全高清（1920 x 1080）IPS
  • Teradici® Tera2321 | PCoIP 協定
  • 耗電量低
  • 無扇葉設計 更寧靜
  • 簡易安裝
更多
為甚麼選擇雲端網絡電腦

高效能及安全可靠

LG 提供多個不同類型的 Zero Client 產品，與傳統個人電腦裝置相比能，Zero Client 能提升運作性能同時減省成本，提供更佳的工作環境。
LG Zero Client

強大且安全的雲端網絡電腦

設有 Teradici PCoIP®* 能進行硬件解碼，允許主機 處理更多工作，同時可節省能源消耗。一旦 24CK550Z 被拔除，所有數據便無法檢視，所以用家可以體驗高度安全的環境。

*teradici TERA2321 PCoIP® 處理器晶片

16:9 全高清 1080P

不同角度皆呈現清晰影像

採用 IPS 技術，可顯示更清晰一致的真實色彩，用家能在與他人一同檢視圖表或報告時享受舒適的視覺體驗，不同角度皆為呈現清晰影像。
無扇葉設計

運作更寧靜，同時減低成本

無扇葉設計增加了 24CK550Z 的壽命同時減少產品替換成本。低噪音運作提供愉悅的工作環境，同時降低能源消耗，減少管理成本。

提供多個連接埠

(1) 麥克風輸入
(2) 耳機輸出
(3) USB 2.0
(4) D-Sub (VGA)
(5) 千兆乙太網絡 (Gigabit Ethernet)
(6) DisplayPort
人體工學設計

更好的工作環境

24CK550Z 可作傾斜、旋轉、轉軸和高度調節等選項，為工作環境提供最佳的舒適環境。這些人體工學也容讓用家更容易與同事分享內容，從而提升工作效率。

列印

所有規格

INFO

  • Product name

    雲端電腦

  • Year

    2019

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    N/A

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Curvature

    不支援

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Size [cm]

    60.47

  • Size [Inch]

    23.8

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • OverClocking

    不支援

  • AMD FreeSync™

    不支援

  • Auto Brightness

    不支援

  • Auto Input Switch

    不支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    不支援

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    不支援

  • Color Weakness

    不支援

  • Crosshair

    不支援

  • Dolby Vision™

    不支援

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    不支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • FPS Counter

    不支援

  • HDR 10

    不支援

  • HDR Effect

    不支援

  • HW Calibration

    不支援

  • Mini-LED Technology

    不支援

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    不支援

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    不支援

  • PBP

    不支援

  • PIP

    不支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • RGB LED Lighting

    不支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • User Defined Key

    不支援

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    不支援

  • VRR

    不支援

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    不支援

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    不支援

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    不支援

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    不支援

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    不支援

ACCESSORY

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • Display Port

    不支援

  • HDMI

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • USB-C

    不支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • Audio In

    不支援

  • Built-in KVM

    不支援

  • Daisy Chain

    不支援

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (Out 1 組)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • D-Sub

    支援 (1組)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

  • HDMI

    不支援

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    不支援

  • Mic In

    支援

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    不支援

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    不支援

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    不支援

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    不支援

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

SOUND

  • Rich Bass

    不支援

  • DTS HP:X

    不支援

  • Maxx Audio

    不支援

  • Speaker

    3W x 2

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    5.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    24W(顯示器) / 29W(雲端)

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / 旋轉 / Pivot 旋轉

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    626 x 474 x 194

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    553.8 x 333.1 x 67.6

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    Aadapt to the rest based on above

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.25

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.85