31.5 吋 8MP 診斷顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

31.5 吋 8MP 診斷顯示器

32HL512D-B

31.5 吋 8MP 診斷顯示器

主要功能

  • 31.5 吋 8MP IPS 顯示屏
  • 450cd/m², DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
  • 多解像度模式 (8/6/4MP)
  • 病理模式
  • 四邊近無邊框設計
更多


31.5 吋 8MP 診斷顯示器

顯示屏
31.5 吋 8MP IPS
多解像度模式 (8/6/4MP)
方便性
病理模式
PBP 與 Dual Controller
人體工學設計
傾斜度、高度
雙向樞軸設計

用於診斷檢查的最佳畫質

31.5 吋 8MP IPS 顯示屏

精準無死角影像

31.5 吋 8MP IPS 顯示屏幫助準確診斷醫學影像。178° 廣闊視角讓患者和醫生能夠同時看到精準的影像，讓失真達到最小。

31.5-inch 8MP IPS display and 178° wide viewing angle lets patients and doctors to see accurately reproduced images with minimal distortion.

顯示屏配備 31.5 吋特大螢幕

旋軸

雙向
顯示器配備 8MP 解像度

高度

0~110mm
IPS 顯示器提供廣闊視角

傾斜度

-5~20°
用戶使用多解像度模式在 4MP、6MP 和 8MP 之間選擇輸入解像度
多解像度模式 (8/6/4MP)

兼容所有裝置

能夠與各種類型的裝置連接，對診斷顯示器非常重要。32HL512D 的多解像度模式，讓您可以調校顯示器的解像度以最有效地使用已連線的裝置。
病理模式的成像提供猶如於顯微鏡下看到般的同等細節和精準色彩
病理模式

逼真震撼的色彩呈現

在病理模式下，32HL512D 呈現猶如直接於顯微鏡看到般的細節和色彩準確性，幫助醫療人員作出更準確的診斷。
  • 傳統式
  • 亮度穩定

亮度穩定性

感應器會偵測背光亮度的穩定性，並自動補償由於顯示屏老化而引起的亮度不一致，以在使用時保持亮度穩定性。

提升效率及操作便利性

PBP 與 Dual Controller

同一屏幕上接收多個訊號

畫面並排功能 (PBP) 配備 Dual Controller。只需使用一個鍵盤或滑鼠，即可控制連線至同一屏幕的不同裝置，讓檢查更方便。您亦可以在一個屏幕上同時查看多項資訊。

同一屏幕上接收多個訊號

專為舒適與沉浸感而設計
人體工學設計

專為舒適與沉浸感而設計

符合人體工學的支架及四邊近無邊框設計，提供最有效率的診斷空間。旋轉並排使用兩個縱向顯示器，獲得終極觀看體驗。
雙向旋軸可調整支架

旋軸

雙向
0 至 110mm 範圍內的高度調校底座

高度

0~110mm
-5° 至 20° 範圍內的傾斜度調校底座

傾斜度

-5~20°
四邊近無邊框設計

設計

四邊近無邊框設計
列印

所有規格

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.6

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    不支援

  • HDR Effect

    不支援

  • DICOM Compliant

    支援

  • Hot Key

    不支援

  • HW Calibration

    硬件校正就緒

  • Brightness stabilization

    支援

  • Auto Luminance Sensor

    不支援

  • Flicker Safe

    支援

  • Presence Sensor

    不支援

  • Front Sensor

    不支援

  • Reader Mode

    支援

  • Color Temperature

    6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

  • Pathology Mode

    支援

  • Super Resolution+

    支援

  • Rotation & Mirror Mode

    不支援

  • Failover Input Switch

    不支援

  • Focus View

    支援

  • Light Box Mode

    不支援

  • Lighting

    不支援

  • Black Stabilizer

    支援

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • PIP

    不支援

  • Smart Energy Saving

    支援

CONNECTIVITY

  • 3G-SDI

    不支援

  • 12G-SDI

    不支援

  • Composite (Resolution)

    不支援

  • S-Video

    不支援

  • Component (Resolution)

    不支援

  • RS-232

    不支援

  • D-Sub

    不支援

  • DVI-D

    不支援

  • HDMI

    支援 (1組)

  • DisplayPort

    支援 (2組)

  • Thunderbolt

    不支援

  • Daisy Chain

    不支援

  • USB Upstream Port

    支援 (1組/ver2.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    支援 (2組/ver2.0)

  • Headphone out

    不支援

POWER

  • Type

    外部電源（變壓器)

  • DC Output

    19V, 3.42A

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    少於 0.3W

STANDARD

  • KGMP

    支援

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

    不支援

  • RoHS

    支援

  • REACH

    支援

  • WEEE

    支援

  • MFDS

    支援

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    不支援

  • Vandal-proof

    不支援

  • UL (cUL)

    支援

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

    支援

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

    支援

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

    支援

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

    支援

  • CE

    支援

  • FDA

    Class II

  • ISO13485

    支援

  • GMP

    支援

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    支援

  • Adapter

    支援

  • Calibration Report (Paper)

    支援

  • DVI-D (Color/Length)

    不支援

  • HDMI (Color/Length)

    支援

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    不支援

  • D-Sub

    不支援

  • Display Port

    支援

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    450

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Bit

    10bit (8bit+FRC)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Surface Treatment

    防眩光

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

  • Qubyx

    支援

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    不支援

  • Dual Controller

    支援

MECHANICAL

  • Borderless Design

    四邊近無邊框設計

  • Machanical Power Switch

    不支援

  • OneClick Stand

    支援

  • Display Position Adjustments

    傾斜 / 高度 / Pivot 旋轉

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100