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LG 多功能烘乾箱套件(包括延長管和軟管轉接器)
安裝位置
*視乎產品型號，此產品的實際安裝位置可能會有所不同。
*如需更多詳細資訊，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
如何連接
如需更多詳細資訊，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
步驟 1
按下底殼背面的軟管蓋上的左側三角標記，以打開軟管蓋。
步驟 2
將延長管插入底殼，然後順時針轉動軟管。
- 確保在連接或拆下延長管與烘乾箱時，兩個三角標記互相對齊。
步驟 3
逆時針轉動產品背面的軟管蓋，然後打開。
步驟 4
插入延長管，並順時針轉動直至聽到「咔嗒」聲以將其鎖緊。使用產品後，請按相反順序拆卸各零件。
* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告性描述，並可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。
* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。
* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。
總結
尺寸
所有規格
尺寸和重量
產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）
400 x 450 x 195
淨重（克）
2,900
通用
零件編號
AAA31615804
成分
延長軟管 1個，延長軟管轉接頭 1個
用家意見
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